With Huntsville ISD set to resume summer workouts next week, athletics director Rodney Southern addressed Hornet and Lady Hornet student-athletes in a statement released Thursday morning.
Huntsville will reopen its strength and conditioning program July 13 as initially planned — with new face covering requirements, in accordance with updated guidance from the University Interscholastic League. The school district proactively suspended activities on June 24, as COVID-19 cases in Texas began to surge.
"With the newly updated UIL guidelines, each athlete, coach and visitor must have a mask on when entering and exiting the facility," Southern wrote. "Our previous procedures and protocols for the safety of our athletes remain in place. We will resume with the same times and locations as before the closure. Athletes, take advantage of the next three weeks."
Click here to read more on the UIL's updated COVID-19 guidelines.
