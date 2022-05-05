NEW WAVERLY — New Waverly’s senior defensive lineman Ja’Carius Smithers is now officially set to play football at the college level.
Smithers signed his letter of intent to play at Texas College in Tyler, Texas.
“It’s been a dream since I was little,” Smithers said. “I’m happy and everybody is happy. That’s all that matters to me. It’s a feeling I can't explain. I’m happy and smiling. It’s something I will never forget.”
“Just like any coach it's exciting to see the kid's hard work pays off,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. “He was a very good player for us and I think he will do really good. I always tell the kids if they can play one play of any sports post-high school that means they did something right.”
Smithers has been a standout on the Bulldog's defense and will look to continue this with his new team.
