HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston men's basketball has gone a perfect 3-0 in their homestand, where they went against three of the top teams in the Western Athletic Conference.
The Bearkats finished the stand with a 58-56 win over the reigning WAC tournament champions in Grand Canyon, after a three pointer from Jaden Ray pushed them over the top with just 40 seconds left in the game.
The Kats ran the clock down in the final 10 seconds with three fouls, forcing the Lope’s to take a final shot in the last 3 seconds of the game.
Sam Houston opened the game on a quick 9-4 run, but the Antelopes quickly recovered, taking the 15-14 lead in the first half. Grand Canyon’s Jovan Blacksher Sr. was a force during the first half with 10 points and four rebounds. However, in the second half, the Kats held him to six second-half points to secure the win.
Grand Canyon went 40% from the field in the first half on 27 shots, but in the second half, the Kats limited them to just two second half three pointers that kept the game close.
In the second half, the Bearkats were able to pass the ball around and find the open shot, and that showed on the final score of the game. Savion Flagg was out of rhythm in the first half, as he accounted for just two points, but quickly made up for it in the second half, gaining 11 and grabbing back a lead for the Kats. While it wasn’t quite Flagg’s night shooting, he was able to grab six rebounds, three assists and two steals in the win.
Ray led the Bearkats in scoring with 15, one shy of his career high, and took the final two fouls of the game to help keep the Kats ahead.
NEXT UP
The Bearkats will now look to the west coast, as they will travel to California Baptist for a Wednesday game before heading up north to face Seattle UniversIty on Friday.
