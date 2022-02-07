HUNTSVILLE — After both teams struggled to make a field goal during the first half, Huntsville boys’ basketball was able to grab their first lead with 1:12 left in the first half.
Once the Hornets grabbed the 18-17 lead, they never looked back as they stopped their four-game losing streak by defeating Whitehouse 53-42.
“It was good to get a win, in the first half, we looked kind of flat, like we didn’t come ready to play,” Huntsville head coach Jay Oliphant said. “I was proud of the guys being able to turn it on in the second half and getting the win.”
While the first quarter was far from pretty, the Hornets were able to hang tough, despite going 1-17 from the field in the first quarter. Whitehouse also struggled from the field, but was able to win the first quarter with a 9-6 lead, with four of the Hornet’s points coming from free throws.
Huntsville’s senior guard AJ Wilson was a major part of the Hornets’ turnaround offensively from the first quarter and beyond.
“Shots started going in for us and anytime guys start hitting shots, especially this team, they start feeling good about themselves and things go pretty well for them,” Oliphant noted. “I felt them slugging when shots weren’t falling and they didn’t have the swagger that some of the past teams had. Once the shots started falling, it was really good for their momentum and their confidence.”
Free throws played a big factor in this game for Huntsville as the shots didn’t fall from the field. The Hornets went 10-14 from the charity stripe.
Wilson finished the game with 19 points and went 3-6 from the free-throw line, leading the team in points.
Defense was strong for the Hornets as they held Whitehouse to just one quarter in double digits. The Wildcats saw 17 fourth-quarter points to drill into the lead, but it was too much to overcome.
“I think we came out really keyed in after halftime, which was good because we really needed that,” Oliphant said. “The first half was flat and methodical, so I thought they came out in the third quarter with a lot of urgency and we took care of business.”
NEXT UP
While the Hornets would like to celebrate this win, they have to stay focused as Monday’s game was a make-up game due to a Friday cancelation. The Hornets will now play again tonight as they travel to Jacksonville for tip-off at 7 p.m. before returning home for their final home game on Friday, where they will face Tyler.
“We have a couple of tough ones coming up,” Oliphant added. “Jacksonville is going to be a tough one as they are a top-three team in the league. We just have to get some rest and come in for a shootaround today and get ready for the long trip today.”
