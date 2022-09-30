HUNTSVILLE — It took all 48 minutes but Huntsville football has found themselves with a much-needed win after dropping the last three games they have played.
The Hornets (2-4, 1-1 District 10 5A, DII) were able to get past the Mustangs 12-7 despite a late game drive by Lamar Consolidated that ended with a turnover-on-downs.
“A district win is a district win,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said. “Last week, they [Lamar Consolidated] scored 42 points and we held them to 7. We threw the ball a little more than I wanted to. Their d-line was really good upfront. Even though it was ugly, I’ll take a W any time.”
Huntsville won the opening toss and deferred the opening kick leading their defense to start this game for them.
Lamar Consolidated would start the game with a seven-play drive that looked like they were going to march down the field on the opening drive. Huntsville’s defense would step up after two big plays by the Mustang's junior quarterback Nathan Lowther.
Lowther has been a problem for a lot of teams this season, as he was elusive and capable of making big plays. He would finish the game rushing for 96 yards.
The Mustang's run game proved to be a problem for the Hornets up front as they totaled 176 yards on the ground.
“I thought we tackled better,” Southern said. “I thought we tackled the quarterback run a little better than other teams have. That quarterback has killed people. He made some runs but I thought we tackled him better. We only gave up one big play and big plays in close games like this are the difference. We were fortunate we only gave up that one big one.”
Huntsville’s defense improved against this high-powered Mustang offense. They also came away with two timely turnovers.
Junior Jeremiah Winfrey had a stellar interception that took away a big play for Lamar Consolidated. On their second drive, they had a man open over the middle of the field but Winfrey was able to rush over and jump in front of the lobbed pass to make it in favor of the Hornets.
The Hornets would also have a fumble recovery by sophomore Shiloh Jones to set their offense up with strong field position.
“That was huge because the guy was open,” Southern said. “For what we were coverage-wise, I thought Jeremiah did a good job. Speed was the key factor.”
Huntsville’s defense was able to play strong but their offense struggled at times. Huntsville broke the game open as junior quarterback Jawann Giddens took the ball 15 yards for the Hornet's first score of the night. A missed point after attempt would leave the Hornets in a hole after coming away without the seventh point.
Giddens was filling in as the Hornet's quarterback as sophomore Austin Taylor was held out due to injury. During the game, Giddens had control of the offense but the run game lacked.
The Hornets relied mostly on the legs of senior running back Keiron Lee and Giddens, but were unable to get much from them behind the offensive line.
Giddens would throw the ball 14 times for 60 yards in the game.
“We worked both of them and Jawann would have been working early without his shoulder being dinged up,” Souther said. “Jawann has played varsity before and I think they have confidence in him. There are a few plays he made with his legs. We still have to get better up front because we didn’t run the ball well enough. We got enough first downs when we needed them.”
The Hornets getting this win is a key factor in how the season goes. Huntsville’s squad is youthful and is capable of bouncing back and holding momentum.
With the win, it also sets the Hornets up for a postseason bid.
Huntsville will now gear up for next week's game against Bryan Rudder. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bryan ISD stadium.
“It gets us back on track for one,” Southern said. “That’s one thing I told them Wednesday and Thursday. We can keep talking about inexperience and all these other things but at some point, somebody has to step up and make a play. I don’t care if you are 14 or 17. I think some of those guys took it personally.”
