The quest for a third consecutive Southland Conference championship begins Friday evening at Don Sanders Stadium.
Following a challenging early-season slate, the Sam Houston State Bearkats will open league play with a three-game home set against Houston Baptist. First pitch for the series opener is scheduled for Friday at 6:30 p.m.
“I'm excited about where we're at,” Sam Houston State head coach Jay Sirianni said. “It's been a grind. We've had three really hard fought weekends against quality teams, and we've been able to survive it. That's what the preseason is all about. ... It gets us ready for a really difficult, 30-game war that is the Southland Conference.
“It's an experienced league and it's going to come down to who can play well over 10 weekends.”
PITCHING EMERGES AS EARLY STRENGTH
Inconsistent pitching hindered Sam Houston State (6-5) throughout last season, with the team ranking 11th in the conference with a 5.48 earned run average. This year, the pitching staff appears to have evolved into one of the Bearkats’ greatest strengths — posting a 3.30 ERA through 11 games.
SHSU’s presumed weekend starters — Tyler Davis, Dominic Robinson and Matt Dillard — have been particularly productive, combining to record a 2.36 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 42 innings. Junior transfer Lance Lusk has been a force for the Kats as well, posting a 0.68 ERA with a 2-0 record and one save in four relief appearances.
As a former pitching coach, Sirianni has been impressed with his team’s ability to attack the strike zone.
“Big picture, we've thrown a lot of strikes,” he said. “When you're doing that you're putting hitters on the defensive, and that's a good place to start. We still have a long way to go as far as getting better, but that's the big picture and we've done a good job there.”
NEW PIECES MAKE IMPACT
With 20 newcomers, there was plenty of uncertainty surrounding the team heading into 2020. Now, nearly one month into the season, some of these new pieces have emerged as the Bearkats’ top contributors.
Currently, first-year Kats hold five of the team’s top six batting averages (15 or more at-bats), with Lusk maintaining SHSU’s lowest ERA.
“Anthony MacKenzie has had a really good start to his freshman year,” Sirianni said. “He's had to play a couple different places. Corbin Vines has struggled here a little bit as of late but I'm really fired up about him. And then Caleb Cannon and Lance Lusk on the pitching side. Those are two new guys that have done a really good job for us.”
DUAL THREAT
Third-year starter Jack Rogers has made his impact felt at the plate and on the mound in 2020.
Originally signed as a two-way prospect, the all-conference junior has split time between first base, pitcher and the outfield this season — and has been productive at each spot. Rogers leads Bearkat hitters with over 30 at-bats in batting average (.372), slugging percentage (.674), on-base percentage (.417) and RBIs (12). He had a rocky outing on the mound earlier this week against Louisiana Tech, but entered that game with a 3.60 ERA and six strikeouts in five innings.
“He loves it, and that's the best place to start,” Sirianni said. “When your guys are in on the idea it's a little easier to help them develop and fall into those roles. He's done a good job. The hard part is going to be just keeping a schedule and keeping a routine.”
STAYING COMPETITIVE
Prior to the final frame of Tuesday’s 9-3 extra-inning loss to Louisiana Tech, Sam Houston State had been able to avoid giving up costly big innings. They had allowed more than three runs in an inning only once before this — a four-run hiccup during what was otherwise a shutout performance at Texas.
Of Sam Houston State’s five losses, two occurred in overtime and three have been by two runs or less.
“No matter what we've been in every game we've played this year,” Sirianni said. “Those (losses) hurt and you feel great when you win, but I think we're gaining experience and learning how to stay in games and compete for nine, 10 or 11 innings.”
As for the focus moving forward into Southland play, Sirianni just wants to see his team continue to compete and grow together.
“Baseball is tricky,” the coach added. “You can pick it apart every day, but I think the biggest thing is just competing. We need to keep improving on that and fighting as a unit. When we start doing that a little better and longer into the game, I think we'll be fine.”
