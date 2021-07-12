The Huntsville Steppers track organization advanced 29 individuals and seven relay teams to the 2021 TAAF Summer Games of Texas over the weekend with a dominant showing at the regional meet in Waco.
Nobody shined brighter than 6U runner Bailee Simmons, who delivered a two-gold medal performance, winning the 50m (9.11 seconds) and 100m (18.48 seconds) events in her first year of competing.
“We participated Friday and Saturday, and this being a short season, we didn’t run a whole lot of meets,” Huntsville Steppers assistant coach David Stroughter said. “We ran three meets. When we get to this point of the year, we have typically run in 11 or 12 events.”
With the shorter season and a bigger group to work with, it has been a challenge to get the season together.
The results are still there, however.
“If you look at it from having done this before, I thought we needed more events,” Stroughter said. “I thought it wasn’t the best it could have been, but it worked out. We had a lot of newcomers, and with it being a short season, we showed what we can do.”
The Steppers will also have three kids attending the Junior Olympics following the Games of Texas, which are scheduled to get underway later this month.
Caleb Franklin, who is one of the three members that will represent the team at the Junior Olympics, finished the meet in second place in the long jump for the 14U age group. Travion Lewis and Davonte Payne are also headed to the prestigious event.
“Caleb has been with us and is accustomed to advancing, but still has some stiff competition,” Stroughter said. “When you put the work in you get the results. Davonte is one of our new runners. He came in the middle of the season, and he focused on what he wanted to do.
“Young is one of our workhorses. He has been with us for a while and had his mind made up on winning. He told his parents and coaches, ‘I’m gonna win,’ and he went out and put in the work to advance.”
With a pair of marquee events coming up soon, the Huntsville Steppers are continuing to work toward their ultimate goal of placing on the big stage.
The Games of Texas will be held in Corpus Christi from July 29-August 1, with the Junior Olympics taking place in Humble from July 30-August 7.
