DES MOINES, IOWA — At only 7-years-old, Huntsville native and track star Bailee Simmons has already found success at the national level.
Competing in the State Games of America, Simmons came back to Texas with a gold medal and two bronze medals in multiple events.
“I wasn’t surprised that she was going over there to do that,” Huntsville Stepper's head coach George Mckibbins said. “The only thing I told her was to trust her training. I told her to represent her team, her city and her state and to come home with some hardware. She did just that. She accomplished her goal and I’m proud of everything she did.”
Simmons competed in the 8U 50-meter dash, 8U long jump and 8U 100-meter dash.
In the 50 meters, she would run a time of 8.7 seconds to win gold by one-hundredth of a second. Both first and second place would finish 1.38 seconds faster than third place.
Simmons also took the bronze medal in the long jump and 100-meter dash. With a jump of 2.75 meters, she would secure her spot in third place in the event.
A 100-meter dash time of 16.54 landed her third place in the event and her second bronze medal.
“I was just happy to fly on an airplane, win and make everyone proud of me,” Simmons said.
Simmons has been a staple for the Steppers program over the last two years. In the 2021 season, she competed in the AAU Junior Olympics where she would get a bronze medal in the 6U 50-meter.
She also earned two gold medals in the 50-meter and 100-meter dash at the 2021 TAAF Summer Games of Texas in Waco.
“With her being as young as she is, she has so much growth,” Mckibbins said. “I’m excited to see just how far she can go. I think she has the highest ceiling of most of the kids I’ve had before.”
Now that Simmons' season is behind her, some of the Steppers still have one more meet. The Steppers will have 12 athletes participate in the 2022 AAU Junior Olympics over the rest of the week and will conclude on Sunday.
