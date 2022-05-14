HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville girls’ soccer will now be represented by two members of their team at the collegiate level.
Seniors Eva Zamudio and Ruby Carrillo have both signed their letters of intent to play college soccer at Dallas College Cedar Valley.
Zamudio was a four-year starter for the Lady Hornets. In her senior campaign, she scored a team high nine goals for Huntsville. She would end her high school career with over 25 goals scored.
“It means a lot to me, my family and everybody who has supported me overall,” Zamudio said. “Signing to do something that I love to do inside and outside of school. I’m super excited about it and I can’t wait to do it.”
“I’m sad to see Eva leave because she has done so much for this program,” Huntsville head coach Jonathan Gallen said. “Since I’ve been here for the last three years, her leadership on the field and off. She is going to be missed as a teammate and a player. She will also be missed as a person. She has a huge heart and is kind. I’m excited to see her play at the next level.”
Carrillo was also a four-year starter for this team. In her senior year, she scored four goals for the team.
She will now join her teammate at Dallas College Cedar Valley.
“I thought I was done with soccer, so it means a lot to me,” Carrillo said. “Being able to play college soccer is a huge deal. I’m just really excited.”
“Ruby has busted her butt at the varsity level for all four years,” Gallen said. “Playing as a midfielder is not easy. She was given the opportunity to go play at the next level and I don’t think she thought that was an option. It was presented and she took it and ran with it. I’m just super excited for Ruby to continue to soccer journey.”
