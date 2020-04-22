COVID-19 has given the NFL Draft process a major shakeup this year, but Royce See’s professional football dreams haven’t changed.
The Sam Houston State senior and first-team all-Southland Conference linebacker is one of hundreds of NFL prospects hoping to have their name called during this week’s draft, which will take place Thursday through Saturday. Keeping social distancing in mind, See will be taking in the moment with a small group of loved ones.
“Not too much,” See said of his plans for watching the draft. “I'm staying back with my parents, so we're going to have a little something here. Just my immediate family, chilling around the house and enjoying the moment.”
The elimination of large gatherings with friends and family that have become a staple of the NFL Draft is hardly the only change brought on by the coronavirus outbreak.
Due to shutdowns and travel restrictions, NFL prospects have been forced to take a unique approach to catching the attention of scouts. For See, this meant holding a virtual pro day last weekend.
“It's definitely been a unique process,” he said. “Everything is virtual now, and you can't really get in front of scouts. But I had my pro day this past weekend and was able to get something recorded to send out there. Having those numbers — especially for a small-school guy like myself — is very important.”
With universities unable to host pro days on campus, however, this year’s draft class has been forced to clear an unusual hurdle.
“When you have your pro day at your school, the scouts are right in front of you and get to see you in person,” See added. “They can see how you interact with people ... and switching it to virtual it's a lot more unknown. You send your film out there and it's really about how the scouts look at it. ...There are very limited times when scouts are actually at the virtual pro days. The NFL has shut down scouts from traveling, so that's a hurdle we've had to go through.”
See received an opportunity to showcase his skills at a pair of postseason bowls — the College Gridiron Showcase and FCS Bowl. The Shepherd native notes that “those were two great platforms to get some exposure and get an understanding of what you're getting into as a professional athlete.”
He’s also had the luxury of turning to former Sam Houston State teammates such as PJ Hall, Davion Davis and Derick Roberson that have since gone on to make their mark in the NFL.
“It's a blessing, and it gives me so much confidence,” See said. “I've seen those guys, great talents, grind it out and make that dream happen for themselves. Having those guys prove they can play on that level makes me that much more confident and strive to be the best athlete I can be. They're all supportive of me, just saying to keep grinding and it'll all work out.”
As for where he fits in on the football field, See views his versatility as one of his greatest assets.
A four-year contributor on special teams, See began his Bearkat career in the secondary before moving to linebacker — where he started 34 games over the past three years. And although he’s willing to play anywhere, See believes his skill set would allow him to thrive at strong safety in today’s NFL.
"I can be an every down linebacker, safety or nickelback. Anything the team wants from me, I'm going to get the job done."@BearkatsFB's @RoyceSee16 will play anywhere, but he believes he can excel at strong safety in today's NFLFull podcast: https://t.co/0TXyZMpOIk #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/z0uI9L4sER— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) April 21, 2020
“I'm comfortable anywhere, but I think strong safety really allows me to use my talents and versatility the best,” he said. “A linebacker role playing in the box is no problem — I feel very comfortable in the box, out on an island covering or dropping into zone.
“Being strong safety is something where you can do a variety of different things. The league is changing to (have) more versatility on the field. I can be an every down linebacker, safety or nickelback. Anything the team wants from me, I'm going to get the job done.”
