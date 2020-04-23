Sam Houston State sisters Leah and Hanna Alberto were two of five Southland Conference golfers selected to the all-academic first team this week.
This marks the third time that Hanna, a senior from Kingwood, has been named to the league’s all-academic squad. The Public Health major has a cumulative GPA of 3.67.
Leah, a sophomore, has posted a GPA of 3.87 while also majoring in Public Health. Both sisters were named to the SHSU Dean’s list last fall.
On the course, Hanna recorded a team-best 73.62 scoring average in seven events. She finished in the top-six in the individual standings six times, including a season-best second-place finish at the Texas State Invitational. She was also invited to participate in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur for the second consecutive year.
Leah competed in six events this season for the Bearkats, finishing in the top-four on two occasions. Her best tournament of the year was a second-place finish at the Islander Classic, where she shot a season-best 70 during the final round of the event. She finished the year with a scoring average of 75.39 — nearly a four-shot improvement from her freshman season.
The Bearkats were scheduled to compete in two more regular season events, as well as defend their 2019 Southland Conference title, before the year was cut short due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
