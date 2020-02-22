During her first two seasons at Sam Houston State, a Southland Conference title seemed like little more than a distant dream for Kiera McKinney.
Now, as the days wind down on her senior season, what once seemed near impossible is two weeks away from becoming a reality.
The Bearkats cruised to a 75-60 victory over Houston Baptist on Saturday at Johnson Coliseum. With Stephen F. Austin being upset by Incarnate Word earlier in the day, the win moved Sam Houston State moved past its Piney Woods rival into first place in the Southland.
“In the beginning I didn’t,” McKinney answered when asked if she had envisioned competing for a Southland title after winning only three league games in her first two seasons. “But then my junior year, when Coach (Ravon) Justice came, I knew she was going to turn the program around. I knew from there that we would be good in the end.”
The Bearkats struggled to get going offensively in the first half, trailing by as much as seven points in the second quarter. However, a 16-5 run late in the period gave them a two-point lead heading into the break.
After allowing an HBU basket on the opening possession of the third quarter, Sam Houston State pulled ahead for good on a layup from senior guard Jaylonn Walker. Faith Cook led the Bearkats with a career-high 26 points, while Courtney Cleveland added 20 — also a career-best.
“We just had to play hard and get stops,” Cook said. “We were playing good, we just weren’t playing our best. We had to put more energy in, get more rebounds and get more stops, and we took care of it from there.”
Saturday also marked senior day for Sam Houston State, which honored its six seniors — McKinney, Walker, Jenniffer Oramas, La’Sha Haynes, Rachel Harrell and Tia Hairston — in a pregame ceremony. For head coach Ravon Justice, who is in her second year with the program, it was undoubtedly an emotional day.
“It’s a lot of emotions in the locker room, especially for those that have been here for four years,” Justice said. “You definitely want to take care of business for them. I thought they played hard. There were a lot of emotions so it was tight, but they finished out strong.”
The Bearkats will go for their sixth consecutive win Wednesday at Abilene Christian.
