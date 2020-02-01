It was a long time coming, but that made it even sweeter.
The Sam Houston State Bearkats overcome a horrendous start with a dominant finish Saturday afternoon at Johnson Coliseum, and in doing so snapped a six-game losing streak to Piney Woods rival Stephen F. Austin.
Sam Houston State fell in an 11-0 hole over the opening 4:09, missing its first five shot attempts and committing five turnovers during this stretch. It was all Bearkats after that, however, as they rolled to a 63-55 victory — their first over SFA since the 2016 Southland Conference Tournament.
With the win, SHSU (14-6, 9-2) moves into a tie with the Ladyjacks for first place in the Southland.
“It’s extra special for the seniors,” SHSU head coach Ravon Justice said. “This morning they said that they’d never beaten Stephen F. Austin. I said, ‘We’ll take care of it today if everybody buys in.’”
“These past four years we haven’t had the chance to beat them,” added senior forward Kiera McKinney, “so it was great to go out there and beat them for the first time.”
Lifting the Bearkats to victory was a lockdown defensive effort, as they held SFA to 17.7 points below its season average.
