Two years removed from being picked to finish last in the Southland Conference, the Sam Houston State Bearkats now find themselves among the league’s top contenders.
Sam Houston State was picked to finish second in the Southland preseason poll, which was unveiled Wednesday morning, behind rival Stephen F. Austin. Abilene Christian, A&M-Corpus Christi and Southeastern Louisiana rounded out the top-five.
“I’ve never paid much attention to preseason polls, but it does say something about how the rest of our league sees us.” Sam Houston State head coach Ravon Justice said. “We were picked to finish 13th before my first season here and now to be picked second shows that we are moving in the right direction.”
The Bearkats received five first-place votes and landed two student-athletes — junior forward Amber Leggett and senior guard Faith Cook — on the preseason all-conference first team following a 2019-20 campaign that included a school-record 19 Southland wins.
Leggett was an automatic selection after being a first-team pick last season, when she ranked second in the league with 15.6 points and 2.8 steals per game. Cook, the reigning Southland Newcomer of the Year, earns her preseason nod after leading the team in 3-point percentage while averaging 10.7 points and 2.8 assists per game.
“I’m excited for Amber and Faith to be recognized for their hard work,” Justice said. “Both of them will be relied on heavily with us losing so many seniors and experience.”
Below is the Southland Conference preseason poll in its entirety (first-place votes in parentheses):
1. Stephen F. Austin (14)
2. Sam Houston State (5)
3. Abilene Christian (4)
4. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (3)
5. Southeastern Louisiana
6. Central Arkansas
7. New Orleans
8. Lamar
9. Nicholls
10. UIW
11. Houston Baptist
12. McNeese
13. Northwestern State
