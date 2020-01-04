Even on a day when they weren’t their sharpest, the Sam Houston State Bearkats outmatched the competition.
Sam Houston State pulled ahead on a Jaylonn Walker 3-pointer 64 seconds into Saturday’s Southland Conference showdown with Nicholls. The Kats led the rest of the way, riding a barrage of threes to an 87-71 victory at Johnson Coliseum.
With the win, SHSU improves to 9-4 overall and 4-0 in Southland play — winning all four league games by double digits.
SHSU head coach Ravon Justice discusses the Bearkats’ 87-71 victory over Nicholls. pic.twitter.com/jP7VMyG9pd— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) January 4, 2020
"I thought we had a slow start, but our kids fought back," SHSU head coach Ravon Justice said. "We got through some adversity, having three of our starters in foul trouble. We were able to fight through that and get the win."
The Kats made the difference from deep on Saturday, going 11-of-26 behind the 3-point arc. Walker and Faith Cook each had 19 points to lead all scorers, with the backcourt duo combining to make eight threes.
"That’s something we’ve been focusing on all week," Justice added. "We knew Nicholls would come out with their 2-3 matchup, so we wanted to make sure we got good shots on the perimeter."
While Sam Houston State held the lead for nearly the entire game, the Colonels stayed within striking distance until the final minutes. They even closed the gap to eight points with 05:11 remaining after going on an 8-0 run.
That was as close as it would get, however, as the Kats went on a 12-2 run to put the game away.
"The biggest thing was getting more aggressive with the ball," the coach said. "When they started scoring we got lax. We were making too many passes and not being aggressive, but once we got aggressive we got back to playing great basketball."
Sam Houston State returns to action Wednesday at Southeastern Louisiana. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
