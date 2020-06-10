One program is on the rise, another is seeking to reclaim its spot as a perennial playoff contender.
Next fall, they’ll meet in what is shaping up to be one of most intriguing early-season matchups in the FCS.
Sam Houston State announced this week that it had scheduled a home-and-home series with the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks. The first game of the series is scheduled for September 11, 2021 at Bowers Stadium, with the Bearkats set to travel to Cape Girardeau, Missouri in 2025.
Barring unforeseen circumstances, this should mark Sam Houston State’s most-hyped FCS non-conference game since its top-10 showdown with Richmond in 2017.
Southeast Missouri, which is coming off back-to-back playoff appearances and a co-Ohio Valley Conference title last year, was left off the HERO Sports and Athlon preseason Top 25 after losing several key pieces to graduation. This includes starting quarterback Daniel Santacaterina, all-American receiver Kristian Wilkerson and a handful of defensive contributors, most notably 2018 Buck Buchanan Award-winning linebacker Zach Hall.
However, the future still remains bright for the Redhawks — and they should pose a considerable challenge when they roll into Huntsville in 2021.
The running back duo of Zion Curtis and Geno Hess combined to rush for 1,259 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, while averaging 5.2 yards per carry and ranking among the OVC’s top-10 rushers. Curtis, a junior, and Hess, a sophomore, should provide an early test for a defense that will graduate three starting linemen — including preseason all-American Trace Mascorro and all-conference pick Joe Wallace.
Sam Houston State is set to have a dangerous rushing attack of its own, with the running back duo of Ramon Jefferson and Donovan Williams entering 2020 as juniors. However, with Eric Schmid likely heading into his third year at starting quarterback in 2021 — and proven wide-outs such as Ife Adeyi, Dee Bowens and Chandler Harvin still set to be eligible — there’s little doubt that the Bearkats will be slinging the ball around the field, providing a contrast in offensive style that will be interesting to watch unfold.
Both teams will have holes to fill on the defensive side of the ball, with Sam Houston State set to graduate three senior starters in the secondary, in addition to the upcoming exodus on the defensive line. But both should also have talented sophomores coming back to build around.
For Southeast Missouri, this defensive centerpiece comes in the form of freshman all-American middle linebacker Mike Matthews — who will be tasked with filling the shoes of one of the program’s most decorated players. The Bearkats have a freshman all-American of their own in Jevon Leon, who will see increased playing time next season, with the team potentially moving to a four-man defensive front.
Sam Houston State and Southeast Missouri each have unique storylines heading into the upcoming season. The Bearkats, who made the postseason each year from 2011-2017, are looking to snap a two-year playoff drought and get back to national prominence. The Redhawks, meanwhile, will attempt to prove that the past two seasons — perhaps the most successful stretch in program history — were not a flash in the pan.
Depending on what unfolds over the next 6-7 months, we could be looking at one of the marquee matchups of the FCS season come September 11, 2021.
