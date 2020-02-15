A historic afternoon in the field helped lift the Sam Houston State Bearkats to a second straight shutout win over Saint Mary’s Saturday at Don Sanders Stadium.
Sam Houston State turned six double plays — tying a Southland Conference record — en route to a 2-0 victory. The Bearkats recorded a double play in each of the first four innings, turning their sixth in the seventh frame.
"It's a dangerous line to walk — and we don't want to make a business of it — but it's nice to be able to get them when we need them," Sam Houston State head coach Jay Siranni said. "We made plays when we had to today."
Sophomore lefthander Matt Dillard picked up the win for the Kats after tossing 5.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts and six hits allowed. Junior righthander Lance Lusk received the save, no-hitting the Gaels over the final 3.2 innings with a pair of punch-outs.
With Saturday's win, the Bearkat pitching staff has now pitched 18 scoreless innings to open the 2020 season.
"It's a new year," Dillard said. "I'm glad I was able to go out there and get the win. We all contributed. Hitters did a really good job and defense played awesome. It was a really good day."
Sirianni, who was a longtime pitching coach before taking the reins of the program last summer, is impressed with what he's seen from his team on the mound so far.
"It's big," he added. "We've done a good job of throwing strikes and attacking the strike zone. You can't go wrong when you're throwing it over the plate."
Sophomore centerfielder Colton Cowser got Sam Houston State on the board early, driving in junior Blake Faecher on a first-inning single up the middle. Junior first baseman Jack Rogers proceeded to stretch the lead in the bottom of the sixth, driving in Cowser on a triple into the right field corner to provide the Bearkats with a 2-0 cushion heading into the late innings.
"I was really trying to focus and not do too much," Rogers said. "I fouled a ball back and Coach just told me to keep my direction through the middle, and I was able to get it done off the change-up."
"They're going to be a big piece of our offense," added Sirianni. "The biggest thing was they were both with two strikes. The longer we can stretch at-bats and take something out of the pitcher, the better chance we have."
First pitch for Sunday's series finale is scheduled for noon. After that, the Bearkats will return to action Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. with a home game against Rice.
