Through the first five games of Southland Conference play, the Sam Houston State Bearkats have yet to meet their match.
Sam Houston State (10-4, 5-0) went on the road and beat Southeastern Louisiana 84-69 on Tuesday night. The win marked the Bearkats' fifth straight to begin Southland Conference play, tying the best start in school history.
They've won their five league games by an average of 21.2 points, and currently lead Abilene Christian — the Southland's only other undefeated team — by a half-game in the standings.
The Kats trailed by one at halftime but quickly began to pull away in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Lions 26-16. Jaylonn Walker led SHSU with 21 points and eight rebounds, while Amber Leggett and Jenniffer Oramas added 19 points each.
SHSU returns to action Saturday at Central Arkansas, with tipoff set for 1 p.m.
