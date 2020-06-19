As college football programs around the country begin to bring student-athletes back on campus, the Sam Houston State Bearkats are moving forward with an abundance of caution.
Proceeding prudently has been a constant theme for Sam Houston State head coach K.C. Keeler ever since the COVID-19 pandemic put the sports world on hold back in March, one week into spring practice. And as the Bearkats inch closer to their first summer workouts, which are set to begin Monday in a highly limited capacity, they do so with the severity of the situation in mind.
“We're probably moving as cautiously as anyone in the country,” Keeler said. “When we talk to parents, we talk about treating the players like we would our own family — and we're very conscious to bring these players back the same way we would our own sons.”
“First and foremost, we are keeping safety in mind when putting this plan together,” Sam Houston State athletics director Bobby Williams said earlier this month. “This is a situation we have been monitoring since March and have been working closely with the president’s office, the Southland Conference and student health center, along with our sports medicine and strength and conditioning programs.”
Sam Houston State brought its first wave of athletes back on campus Monday, all of which were immediately tested for COVID-19. Three of the 55 initial tests came back positive. Those who tested positive are being managed by the Student Health Center or have gone home for isolation, with additional student-athletes currently in quarantine because of potential exposure.
In an effort to minimize the risk of a potential outbreak, the Bearkat football program is bringing only 60 of its players back for summer workouts. These athletes were asked to self-quarantine for one week prior to their arrival, with those who were not on campus Monday having to wait until next week to enter the return protocol — which includes a week of precautionary quarantine following their initial testing.
“The thought was, 'Let's start with a little smaller group and make sure we do a good job of handling it,'” Keeler said. “The first thing they did was they got tested. We got them masks, and we talked to them about how important it is to wash their hands and social distance.”
“We're doing education, tracing and some health protocols with our athletic training program, and all of that is done in an effort to quarantine them for the first week that they're here. They aren't allowed in the stadium, facilities or weight room. We also asked them to self-quarantine for a week before they got here. ... The week before they got here, and the week they're here right now, that's what we're doing.”
Starting Monday, players that have been back on campus for a week and successfully completed the initial phases for return can begin to participate in voluntary workouts. This will be limited to working out with the strength coach on the field, with no athletes allowed in the field house unless they are receiving treatment from athletic trainers — and even then, masks must be worn and an appointment must be made. The school will also begin daily student-athlete screenings and monitoring, with athletic trainers and the SHSU Student Health Center determining if additional testing is needed.
Players that have completed health protocols will be able to begin using the weight room July 1. Only 15 players will be allowed in the 11,000-square-foot facility at a time, with a 45-minute cleaning phase taking place between groups. Athletes will also be instructed on proper methods to sanitize equipment as they use it.
Unlike typical years, Sam Houston State coaches will not be allowed in the weight room during this time, with essentially all meetings being conducted via Zoom conference calls. Coaches will be allowed to have limited contact with players for the first few weeks of July, for purposes such as footwork drills and outdoor meetings, but the interaction will be minimal — with the goal of protecting both players and coaches.
“I think we're doing it a little different than most,” Keeler said. “We're still keeping a pretty significant social distance from our players, and then finally around July 24 is when we'll start to get some walk-throughs going and those kinds of things. With this virus, I know the damage done to the younger population isn't as significant as the older population — and I have some older coaches, and some coaches with underlying health conditions. I'm really conscious of not putting those guys in harm's way.”
As cases continue to rise around the country, Keeler emphasizes the need to proceed slowly and with caution.
The University of Houston suspended its summer workouts earlier this week, after six players tested positive for COVID-19 with symptoms. By requiring a week of quarantine before the start of workouts, as well as continued health precautions, the Bearkats hope to avoid a similar fate.
“We're really pulling back, and trying to do a good job of keeping that 60 in good health and not have to start this process then stop this process,” Keeler said. “That's been one of my constant themes. If we're starting the process, we're going to do everything in our power not to stop the process, so let's move a little slower.
“We're trying to do our best to manage our players in a way they understand that we're all in this thing together. If we get ahead of ourselves, it's going to put us all backwards. We're being really slow and cautious, but the coaches are able to get some individual time on the field out there, without a football. We aren't going to be using equipment and they aren't going to be touching bags or anything like that. But that's a small percentage. That's maybe half-an-hour to 45 minutes a week. Then we'll keep to the Zoom meetings, or talk to them on the field.”
The Bearkats enter the upcoming season as the second-winningest FCS program of the past decade. However, they are also looking to snap a two-year playoff drought, after reaching the postseason each year from 2011-2017.
Getting back to national prominence will remain a primary goal for Sam Houston State moving forward. But for now, Keeler notes that health and safety are at the forefront for his program.
“Nobody wants to win a national championship more than me,” Keeler said, “but I made a promise to these families that we were going to treat their sons like they were our own children — and I think that's how we're doing it.”
