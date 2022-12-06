*this story has been updated with a statement from Sam Houston State University.
HUNTSVILLE — Monday afternoon Sam Houston State University’s cheerleading and orange pride dance teams were told they were no longer permitted to compete at the NCA Nationals in Daytona Beach, Fla.
The news comes after reported “hazing” from several months ago, but the punishment is now being carried out against the whole team. SHSU cheer was allowed to support the fall sports and have been at football and volleyball games supporting the teams.
At Sam Houston, cheerleading is considered a student activity and is considered a spirit program under student activities, not athletics.
UPDATE
SHSU has released the following statement.
On Dec. 5, university officials at Sam Houston State University imposed sanctions against Spirit Program teams after concluding a two-month investigation into alleged hazing incidents.
The groups are barred from participating in all competition for the remainder of the academic year. Other investigations are ongoing and additional action will be taken pending the outcome.
Hazing is a criminal act under the state law of Texas. Sam Houston State University does not condone hazing and under no circumstances is hazing tolerated at this institution. Programs at SHSU provide positive academic, leadership and character development, as well as foster a sense of community amongst students. The university is committed to maintaining those standards.
