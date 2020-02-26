COLLEGE STATION — Early-inning adversity didn’t faze the Sam Houston State Bearkats in the second half of Wednesday’s doubleheader at Texas A&M.
Sam Houston State fell behind 1-0 in the first inning after dropping Game One 4-3 in walk-off fashion. The Kats never flinched, however, and stormed back to stun the Aggies 6-3.
The victory snapped a 51-game losing streak for Sam Houston State in the series, which dated back to 1995. But as head coach Garrett Valis was quick to note after the game, this was ‘just another win’ for a Bearkat softball program that continues to take strides forward after a historic 2019 campaign.
“To be able to win over here — they have a great program and great athletic department — is a big deal for our program,” the coach said. “But at the same time, it’s just another win for us. We feel like we’re taking steps in the right direction and I’m really excited about what we’re doing.”
Sam Houston State responded to its 1-0 deficit with a pair of runs in the second inning, as Sheridan Fisher and Emily Telg scored off back-to-back RBI singles from Hunter Ervin and Megan McDonald.
The Aggies reclaimed the lead with runs in their next two turns at the plate, but the pitching duo of Regan Dunn and Annie Bailey held them scoreless the rest of the way. McDonald drove in Telg in the top of the fourth to tie the game back up at 3, and Tiffany Thomspon brought McDonald around to score later in the frame on an RBI double that put the Kats ahead for good.
“They got a run early that I thought we gave to them a little bit,” Valis said. “For us to get that back right away and be able to put some pressure on them was a good thing. … We showed that when we’re in a pressure situation, we’re going to keep coming.”
Sam Houston State returns to action Friday against North Dakota State in the Bearkat Invitational.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.