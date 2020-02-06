There’s a sense of excitement surrounding Sam Houston State softball in 2020, as the Bearkats attempt to build off the school’s most prolific season since becoming a Division I program.
Last spring, Sam Houston State snapped a 26-year Southland Conference title drought, won its first conference tournament since 2007 and upset Texas on the road in the first game of the NCAA Tournament. With the majority of their roster back — including preseason all-conference picks Megan McDonald, Tiffany Thompson and Brooke Malia — the Bearkats are confident they can build off last season’s historic run.
“It just shows that anyone can beat anyone on any given day, and we have the talent and confidence to do exactly that,” Thompson said.
Sam Houston State will kick off its 2020 campaign this weekend at the Stetson Leadoff Classic, where it will compete against George Mason, Boston University and Stetson. The season opener is set for Friday at 10 a.m. against George Mason.
There’s no doubt that the Bearkats are excited about their trip to DeLand, Florida, but head coach Garrett Valis is quick to note that the team has a business-like approach to the opportunity.
“When we do those trips, I tell them that it's a business trip,” he said. “The only reason we get to do these things is because we take care of business on the field. Last year we went to Memphis and went 3-1, and it really kicked us off into conference play.
“This is a little different to start the year, but there's a lot of excitement to get out of state, take a flight and get to go to a climate that is going to be pretty conducive for softball weather. Stetson has a great facility and coaching staff over there, so it's going to be a lot of fun for them.”
With much of the lineup back, the greatest change for SHSU will come in the pitching circle.
The Bearkats lose Lindsey McLeod, who as a senior became the school’s career strikeout leader (721), broke her own single-season record for strikeouts (265) and set the SHSU single-game mark for strikeouts (17). The Austin native also tossed three no-hitters, won the Southland Conference Player and Pitcher of the Year awards and claimed the league’s Student-Athlete of the Year and tournament MVP honors.
But while there is a major void to fill, the Kats appear to have the pieces to do so.
Sophomore Regan Dunn went 9-5 last year with a 2.22 earned run average, 91 strikeouts and pitched a perfect inning against Texas in the Austin Regional of the NCAA Tournament. Senior Karina Sanchez started nine games in the circle and made 18 appearances last season, and in the same game against Texas pitched six innings while allowing five hits and zero earned runs. Junior Annie Bailey also saw action in 2019, going 2-1 with seven strikeouts in seven starts and 10 appearances.
“It's very exciting,” Dunn said of the increased workload returning pitchers are set to receive. “I think as a pitching staff, our relationships have grown because of that. We all know that we can be put in the game at any moment, and we all have complete faith and trust in each other.”
After fighting through the monotony of the offseason, there’s been a different vibe around the Bearkats this week as Friday’s opener inches closer — and Valis expects his team to hit the ground running.
“They've been through this situation and know what to expect,” the coach said. “When we get to game week, the energy, focus and everything has been tremendous. With their experience, I think they're just ready to go.”
