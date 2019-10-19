The process wasn't conventional, but the Sam Houston State Bearkats will gladly take the result.
Sam Houston State pitched its first shutout against a Division I opponent in five years, beating No. 9 Nicholls 17-0 on Saturday at Bowers Stadium. The victory marked the Bearkats' seventh straight home win over a top-10 team — a streak that dates back to 2002 — and moved them back into first place in the Southland Conference.
"It was a great win," Sam Houston State head coach K.C. Keeler said. "When you have a defense like we have, you have a chance to beat anybody."
With all five of Sam Houston State's scholarship quarterbacks dealing with injuries, the team rotated sophomore signal-caller Ty Brock — who has started the past three games while hindered by an ankle injury — and freshman receivers Ryan Humphries and Noah Smith behind center. All three provided the Kats with a boost, with the constant changes keeping the Nicholls defense off balance.
Brock passed for 116 yards and a score, while Humphries had a game-high 39 rushing yards to go along with 75 passing yards and a touchdown. Smith added 19 yards on five carries.
For Humphries, it was the first time he'd seen significant action at quarterback since two years ago, when he was a standout at Sulfur Springs High School. However, as the Kats' scout team quarterback last season, he inspired optimism that he could get the job done.
"He was our scout team quarterback last year, and he gave us fits," Sam Houston State senior linebacker Hunter Brown said. "If anybody can attest that this guy can step up to the challenge it's the defense. Practice was miserable because we had to face this guy every day."
"It started with my teammates believing in me," Humphries said. "That's given me confidence to go out and just play football. It's easy when the defense is as great as they are. Just score some points and they'll pitch a shutout ... that's what happened today."
The Colonels entered Saturday leading the Southland with 207.5 rushing yards per game. The Bearkats, who began the game as the No. 5 rushing defense in the country, held them to a mere 55 yards on 33 carries.
Sam Houston State won the turnover battle 3-0 — Danzell Sims and Brown each recovered fumbles, with Ke'Shon Murray pulling down an interception. Brown and senior linebacker Royce See each had a team-high 10 tackles, with See recording 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
Brown indicates that the Bearkat defense — which has made a strong case to be considered the best in the country — still has room for improvement, a scary proposition for the rest of the conference.
"We're confident," he said, "but we realize on Sunday, there's things we're going to need to work on to keep progressing. You don't want to become average when you win games. You have to keep finding something to work on every week."
TOP TARGET
Senior tight end Woody Brandom provided the Sam Houston State passing game with a spark in a big way, hauling in five catches for 90 yards. Among these was a 61-yard reception late in the first quarter that helped set up a 40-yard field goal by Hunter Pinegar.
Woody Brandom breaks tackles for a career long 61-yard reception to put the Bearkat offense in red zone territory.
SECOND-HALF TRICKERY
The Bearkats' final score of the day involved a little deception, as Humphries connected with freshman receiver Ife Adeyi for a 47-yard touchdown on a double-reverse, flea-flicker screen pass. Adeyi took the initial handoff on a jet sweep before pitching to junior receiver Coree Compton, who tossed the ball back to Humphries. Adeyi caught Humphries' pass near the Nicholls sideline and scampered 54 yards after the catch to paydirt.
A little trickery and a hard fought battle by Fr. WR Ife Adeyi gives the Bearkats the 17-0 edge going into the final quarter!
UP NEXT
Sam Houston State heads on the road for a showdown with Central Arkansas on Saturday.
