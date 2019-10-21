A big win over the weekend has Sam Houston State set to climb up the rankings yet again.
The Bearkats shut out No. 9 Nicholls 17-0 on Saturday, and as a result have jumped up nine spots in The Item’s STATS FCS Top 25 ballot. SHSU and the Colonels were among four Southland Conference teams to make the cut, along with Central Arkansas and Incarnate Word.
Elsewhere around the country, Big Sky surprise Sacramento State moved into our top-five after thrashing No. 5 Montana 49-22. The top four spots remained unchanged, with North Dakota State (1), James Madison (2), South Dakota State (3) and Weber State (4) holding their ground. That should change this weekend, however, with NDSU headed to SDSU for a game that will be the site of ESPN’s College Gameday.
Here’s a look at The Item’s full STATS FCS Top 25 ballot, as well as a few notable picks:
5. Sacramento State (Last week: 8)
The Hornets’ turnaround under first-year head coach Troy Taylor continued Saturday with a 27-point beatdown of No. 5 Montana. A year removed from going winless in Big Sky play, Sacramento State is undefeated against FCS opponents and tied with Weber State atop the conference at 3-0.
12. Nicholls (Last week: 5)
The Colonels may only have one FCS loss on their resume, but it’s an ugly one — they were manhandled 17-0 on Saturday by a Sam Houston State team that doesn’t have a healthy quarterback on its roster. The good news for Nicholls is that it still has a solid playoff case, and one that can be made stronger with a win over fellow 2018 co-Southland Conference champion Incarnate Word in San Antonio on Nov. 2.
15. Sam Houston State (Last week: 24)
It seems like nobody moves up and down in the poll as much as the Bearkats, who picked up what was easily their biggest win of the past two years last Saturday. With five scholarship quarterbacks hurt, Sam Houston State schemed its way to 17 points, while its defense — arguably the best in the country — pitched a shutout. The end result was an upset win over No. 9 Nicholls, the Kats’ seventh straight at home over a top-10 opponent.
Sam Houston State is tied with UIW atop the Southland, and with a win Saturday at Central Arkansas, the Bearkats will hold tiebreakers over their top three league threats.
17. Incarnate Word (Last week: 25)
UIW’s season appeared in trouble after suffering a 39-point loss to Sam Houston State in its conference opener, but the Cardinals have been on a roll since then. They’ve won four straight games — including a 35-17 blowout of Lamar over the weekend — and suddenly look like the team that stunned the conference with its first-ever playoff appearance last year.
24. Delaware (Last week: Unranked)
Delaware returns to our Top 25 ballot after pulling out a much-needed win over No. 22 New Hampshire. The Blue Hens will be an interesting team to keep an eye on over the final stretch of the regular season, with an opportunity to soar up the rankings if they take care of business. All five of their remaining opponents are receiving Top 25 votes — including a top-10 Villanova team, who they are scheduled to face in the season finale.
THE ITEM'S STATS FCS TOP 25 BALLOT
1. North Dakota State
2. James Madison
3. South Dakota State
4. Weber State
5. Sacramento State
6. Villanova
7. Kennesaw State
8. Illinois State
9. Montana State
10. Montana
11. Northern Iowa
12. Nicholls
13. Central Arkansas
14. Furman
15. Sam Houston State
16. Albany
17. Incarnate Word
18. Central Connecticut
19. Princeton
20. Towson
21. Southeast Missouri
22. Dartmouth
23. North Carolina A&T
24. Delaware
25. UT Martin
