Southland Conference drama isn't easing up with the FCS playoffs approaching.
Four teams — Sam Houston State, Nicholls, Southeastern Louisiana and Central Arkansas — are tied for first place with just two weeks left in the regular season. McNeese is also knocking on the door, having won four of five games after an 0-2 start to league play.
The rankings are compiled similar to the STATS FCS Top 25, with first place receiving 11 votes, 10 for second place and so on … all the way down to one vote for 11th place. This week’s voters are myself, David Berry of the American Press, Matt Faye of the Beaumont Enterprise and Mike Gegenheimer of Houma Today.
So without further ado, here are our Southland Conference power rankings following Week 10 of the college football season:
1. Sam Houston State (6-4, 5-2)
Previous ranking: 2
The Bearkats have weathered a flurry of injuries all season long, but they were finally close to full strength last Saturday at Abilene Christian. And oh did they need it.
Trailing by 10 and in danger of falling in a 17-0 hole, senior defensive back Will Lockett pulled down an interception with ACU driving inside the SHSU 10-yard line. The offense woke up instantly, with the playmaking ability of true freshman track star-turned-receiver Ife Adeyi spurring 24 unanswered points over the next 15 minutes. The end result was a 24-10 road victory that puts the Bearkats in position to win out and secure a playoff bid — either automatic or at-large. - Criswell
T-2. Southeastern La. (6-3, 5-2)
Previous ranking: 6
At the time, SLU's season-opening win over Jacksonville State looked like it could be one of the best non-conference FCS-versus-FCS wins of the entire season. For most of the season, it was easily the Lions' most impressive performance. But going on the road and shutting out a Central Arkansas team that was in the driver's seat to win the Southland Conference title, in the manner the Lions did it? That might be the most impressive intra-conference win in the SLC this season.
Chason Virgil and Cole Kelley are splitting the quarterback reps, and for right now, it's working. Kelley threw for 273 yards and a touchdown as well as running for four more scores in the win over UCA. The Lions have another tough trip, this time to Abilene Christian on Saturday before they finish the regular season hosting rival Nicholls. It's hard to imagine SLU winning out and not making the playoffs with its potential resumé. - Berry
T-2. Nicholls (6-4, 5-2)
Previous ranking: 3
The Colonels seem to be back on track after a mid-season downspell. RB Julien Gums is playing as well as anyone in the conference and WR Dion Ray seems to have filled in adequately for the (still) injured Dai'Jean Dixon. With a few more players expected to come back soon, Nicholls could be gearing up for a late run.
That doesn't mean there's not aspects to work on. Nicholls is still turning the ball over too much to compete in the postseason and the secondary continues to give up a lot of yards. With only two games left to play, the Colonels need to play their best. No more room for slips. - Gegenheimer
4. Central Arkansas (7-3, 5-2)
Previous ranking: 1
With a win over Southeastern Louisiana last week, the Bears would have all but locked up a playoff spot. Instead, UCA was throttled 34-0 at home — and now likely needs wins over SFA and UIW the next two weeks to get into the postseason. - Criswell
5. McNeese (6-4, 4-3)
Previous ranking: 7
The Cowboys benefitted from a bye week in more ways than one. Besides resting and getting players healthy, McNeese saw the top of the Southland Conference come back to them with Central Arkansas losing. Then, Incarnate Word and Abilene Christian lost, effectively killing their chances for an at-large playoff bid. So the Cowboys currently sit alone in fifth-place, with four teams tied for first in the SLC.
This Saturday's game at Nicholls pretty much serves as an elimination game; the loser of the game is out of the conference title race and more than likely not getting an at-large bid either. Nicholls' irresistible force of a running game (194.7 rushing yards per game) will meet McNeese's immovable object of a run defense (88 rushing yards allowed per game). - Berry
6. Abilene Christian (5-5, 4-4)
Previous ranking: 4
The Wildcats watched their slim 2019 postseason chances slip away over the weekend, as they allowed an early double-digit lead to evaporate amid a 14-point home loss. ACU still has a chance to shake up the Southland standings with a win over Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday. - Criswell
7. Incarnate Word (5-5, 4-4)
Previous ranking: 5
A team that was a top Southland contender just a few weeks ago has fallen off in a big way, with SFA handing the Cardinals their third straight loss last Saturday. - Criswell
8. Stephen F. Austin (2-8, 2-5)
Previous ranking: 10
There’s no denying that SFA has a program on the rise after years of obscurity. The Lumberjacks only have two victories on the year, but have been competitive in each league game this season. And Saturday’s win over UIW is without a doubt their best in the past two seasons. - Criswell
9. Northwestern State (2-8, 2-5)
Behind an effective passing attack, the Demons have started to turn their season around as of late. They’ve won two of their last three games, including an easy win over Lamar last week. Senior quarterback Shelton Eppler is the third-leading passer in the conference, and threw for another 289 yards and four touchdowns during that win over the Cardinals. Northwestern State won’t get close to conference title contention this season, but this recent spurt has things looking up in Natchitoches. - Faye
Previous ranking: 9
10. Lamar (4-6, 2-5)
Previous ranking: 8
As it currently stands, I wouldn’t favor the Cardinals in any Southland Conference matchup. No quarterback and a struggling secondary isn’t a good combination for any team, but that’s exactly what Lamar is going through right now. During a lopsided loss at Northwestern State last week, Lamar started a receiver at quarterback and didn’t score an offensive touchdown in the game. Lamar’s season was over the moment Jordan Hoy went down with a broken collarbone against UIW. Things are bad for the Cardinals right now, but their next opponent, HBU, isn’t doing much better. - Faye
11. Houston Baptist (4-6, 1-5)
Previous ranking: 11
The Huskies did a good job of keeping Nicholls close for the first half on Saturday before it all fell apart after halftime. There's certainly a little there to build on for the future, the offense can certainly move the ball, but five straight losses means it'll have to wait until 2020. At least we'll always have the brief moment when HBU cracked the Top 25 this season. - Gegenheimer
