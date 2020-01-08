The process wasn’t pretty, but the Sam Houston State Bearkats will happily take the result.
Sam Houston State found itself in danger of being upset at home for the second time in four days Wednesday night, as Southeastern Louisiana jumped out to a 13-point halftime lead at Johnson Coliseum. A second-half run headlined by suffocating defense, however, helped the Bearkats thwart another letdown.
SHSU (11-5, 4-1) stormed back to take its first lead with just under eight minutes remaining and held on for a 67-62 victory. With Stephen F. Austin and Abilene Christian both suffering losses, the Kats moved back into a tie for first place in the Southland Conference.
“I’m disappointed and could be negative,” SHSU head coach Jason Hooten said, “but the bottom line is our kids found a way. They fought and they won, and you hope they can continue to get better as we move forward.”
“This is a big win,” added senior guard Chad Bowie, who scored eight points with five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in his first game back from an ankle injury. “We were down 13 going into the second half. This really shows the toughness and stay together that we have as a team.”
After allowing the Lions (4-11, 1-3) to shoot 53.6% in the first half, the Bearkats held them to just 26.9% shooting over the final 20 minutes. And with a 16-4 run to start the second half, SHSU closed the gap to one point.
SLU briefly extended its lead, but a dunk by sophomore guard Zach Nutall off an inbounds pass put the Kats on top for the first time with just under eight minutes remaining. A pair of free throws from sophomore guard Xavier Bryant gave them the lead for good with 3:46 remaining, with Bowie helping to seal the win in the final minute with an acrobatic putback off a miss from senior big man Kai Mitchell.
“Winning plays,” Bowie said. “I passed it to him and saw it come off wrong, so I just crashed trying to make the play for my team.”
“He threw that pass a little high, but he came back and made up for it,” Mitchell added with a laugh.
Mitchell provided a much-needed scoring threat inside for the Bearkats on Thursday. After scoring just 16 points on 5-of-14 shooting during the previous two games, the 2019 Southland Newcomer of the Year poured in a team-high 19 points to go along with six rebounds, four blocks and three steals.
“I spoke with my coaches and they wanted me to be more aggressive on the offensive end, not settling for jumpshots,” Mitchell said. “I was just trying to be aggressive and help my team win.”
Junior forward Bubba Furlong also provided a boost for SHSU in the post, recording seven points, four rebounds, two steals and a block in nine minutes off the bench.
“You have to give him credit tonight,” Hooten said. “He sat over there and hadn’t played in a long time. I felt like his energy level was better than some other guys ... and he probably saved us tonight. I hope he’s ready to do that on Saturday because I’m going to give him another chance.”
SHSU returns to action Saturday at Central Arkansas, with tipoff set for 3 p.m.
