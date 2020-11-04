The Sam Houston State Bearkats have been selected to finish third in the Southland Conference men’s basketball preseason poll, the league announced Wednesday.
Sam Houston State, which finished fourth in the conference last season, received a total of 216 points to rank behind first-place Stephen F. Austin and Abilene Christian, which picked up 17 and three first-place votes, respectively. Nicholls received one first-place vote and was picked fourth fourth, Lamar was voted fifth with three first-place nods and McNeese was predicted to finish sixth, landing a pair of first-place selections.
Sam Houston State returns three players off last season's team, including first-team all-conference guard Zach Nutall. The junior from Bryan is also the Kats’ lone selection to the 2020-21 SLC preseason all-conference teams, receiving an automatic first-team selection.
Nutall ranked seventh in conference only games in scoring at 16.5 points last season, fifth in shooting percentage at 47.6 percent and seventh in steals at 1.6 per contest.
The Bearkats have added five junior college players, including forwards Manny Crump, Tristan Ikpe and Dylan Robertson and guards Javion May and Donte Powers, with four new freshmen in guards Bryce Monroe and Jarren Cook and forwards Kian Scroggins and Austin Brewer.
“It’s always an honor to be picked in the top half of this super-competitive and well-balanced conference,” Sam Houston State head coach Jason Hooten said. “But we have a pretty young and inexperienced group that will have its work cut out for them in order to finish at the top.”
Seniors Demarkus Lampley and Terryonte Thomas, and redshirt freshmen Pierce Hellums and DJ Kelley also return for Sam Houston State. Lampley averaged 8.0 points per game before suffering a season-ending injury, while Terryonte Thomas chipped in 3.4 points and 2.2 rebounds.
The Bearkats have qualified for the Southland Conference Tournament 18 years in a row, including all 10 seasons under Hooten.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.