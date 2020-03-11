Almost one year ago to this day, No. 1 seed Sam Houston State was stunned by New Orleans in its first game at the Southland Conference Tournament.
This week, the Bearkats get the chance to create a little upset magic of their own.
Sam Houston State enters the conference tournament as the No. 4 seed, and will face the winner of Northwestern State and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Merrell Center in Katy. With three wins this week, the Kats can punch their first ticket to the NCAA Tournament since 2010.
“The guys are excited,” Sam Houston State head coach Jason Hooten said. “We have some guys left over from last year's team and they understand what this time of the year is all about. ... It's win or go home and we're ready. Our guys are prepared and they know what this moment is for.”
Riding a three-game losing streak following their third three-game road stretch of league play, the Bearkats have placed an emphasis on the mental side of the game in recent days.
In doing so, Sam Houston State hopes to shore up the inconsistencies that have cost the team as of late — such as last Saturday on the road against Southland champion Stephen F. Austin, when the Kats held a second-half lead before allowing an 18-0 run to let the game slip away.
“We really just have to finish out the game, keep playing defense for 40 minutes and execute the offense,” senior forward Kai Mitchell said. “The last couple of games we haven't been too strong at finishing out the game, and that's our main focus heading into the conference tournament.”
“We're still working to be mentally tough,” added sophomore guard Zach Nutall. “We're physically tough. We go out and work hard every game. We have guys that can make plays by themselves, and guys that can facilitate and make plays for everybody else. But we're trying to get even more mentally tough ... and that's what we're working toward right now.”
With a pair of first-team all-conference selections — Mitchell and Nutall — as well as an all-defensive team guard in senior Chad Bowie, Sam Houston State appears to have the weapons in place to make a postseason run. However, there’s no denying that the Bearkats’ depth will be tested in their quest to do so.
Sam Houston State has been without junior guard Demarkus Lampley — the team’s sixth man and fourth-leading scorer — since late February, with junior big man Bubba Furlong now also sidelined with an injury. As a result, the Bearkats will lean on players such as sophomore forward Mark Tikhonenko and junior guard Terryonte Thomas to step up off the bench.
“We always talk about the next man up and having that opportunity,” Hooten said. “Everybody wants to play, and that moment is here for some of those other guys. Mark is going to have to step up and play well — not just on the perimeter, but also inside.
“Then we have guys like Terryonte that are going to have to take that place for Lampley. We haven't found those missing 3-pointers the last couple games, but we have to now.”
While the Bearkats have moved past last year’s tournament letdown, they haven’t forgotten it either. From the moment they returned to the practice court last fall, that agonizing finish has been a constant source of motivation.
And as Sam Houston State is well aware, tournament seeding doesn’t take precedence over March Madness.
“We won a championship last year, yet at the end of the day we kind of felt like we failed because we didn't win the tournament,” Hooten said. “From day one this year, that's what we've talked about. We've talked about getting ourselves prepared for this moment.”
