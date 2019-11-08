The Sam Houston State Bearkats returned to Huntsville early in the morning two Sundays back, banged up and hours removed from a collapse at Central Arkansas that dropped them out of first place in the Southland Conference.
After a week off, the Bearkats are focused and healthy — for the most part — as they head into the first of three must-win games to close out the regular season. This stretch begins Saturday with a showdown at Abilene Christian, scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m.
Sam Houston State head coach K.C. Keeler is confident that if his team takes care of business against ACU, Northwestern State and Houston Baptist the next three weeks, they’ll be poised to secure a spot in the FCS playoffs. With their last two opponents combining for just two Southland wins in 2019, the fifth-place Wildcats appear to be the biggest roadblock between the Kats and their postseason aspirations.
“We feel good about the fact that we got the kids off their feet to re-energize them,” Keeler said. “Practices have been very good, and the energy has been very high. We know what’s at stake. The goal is to play in the FCS playoffs, and it’s right there for us to take. This is a big game because this is the last road game ... and they play great at home.”
Saturday’s game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
STRENGTH VS. STRENGTH
For the third time this season, the Bearkats’ vaunted run defense — ranked first in the conference — will go up against the league’s top rushing offense. And this might be their greatest test yet.
Fifth-year senior Tracy James, the Southland’s leading rusher with 751 yards and 14 touchdowns, is the focal point of the ACU offense. Aiding his production is an offensive line that Keeler says will “absolutely” pose the biggest challenge his defensive line has seen this season.
“One of the things that Abilene Christian does better than anyone else is understand angles,” the coach said. “It’s almost like playing a North Dakota State ... They run a very sophisticated offense in terms of their protections and line schemes. It’s going to be a great matchup.
“Our defensive line has been a mismatch with almost everyone we’ve played. ... That’s going to be the matchup — our run defense against their run offense. If we can make Abilene one dimensional, I like our chances. If we can’t make them on dimensional, we will struggle.”
INJURY REPORT
Injuries have been a recurring storyline for the Bearkats this season — most notably at the quarterback position, where they’ve been without a healthy option for over a month. That outlook is starting to change.
Keeler would not commit to starting quarterback Eric Schmid returning this week from a broken hand, but indicated that he should be back next week at the very latest. He also acknowledged that Ty Brock, who has played the last five games on an injured ankle, is closer to full strength. SHSU also gets junior running back Kyran Jackson back after missing the past two games.
Junior defensive backs Jaylen Thomas and KJ Gray are both expected to return after injuries sidelined them at Central Arkansas. However, the Bearkats will likely be without All-American cornerback Zyon McCollum — who is “doubtful for this weekend, and possibly the season” with a broken wrist.
SOUTHLAND PARITY
The Southland is headed toward a dramatic finish in 2019.
With three weeks left in the regular season, the top seven teams in the standings are within a game and a half of first place. The Bearkats are currently in a three-way tie for second place with Nicholls and Southeastern Louisiana.
“Everyone in this league can beat you if you’re a little off your game,” Keeler said. “There are no weeks where you can say, ‘I’m going to rest some guys to get them healthy and get some people out at halftime.’ Those games don’t exist in this league anymore.
“It’s a full four quarters of football, and you’re playing against teams that can beat you week in and week out … The last two years you can really see the change in this league.”
