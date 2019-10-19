The process wasn't conventional, but the Sam Houston State Bearkats will gladly take the result.
Sam Houston State pitched its first shutout against a Division I opponent in five years, beating No. 9 Nicholls 17-0 on Saturday at Bowers Stadium. The victory marked the Bearkats' seventh straight home win over a top-10 team — a streak that dates back to 2002 — and moved them back into first place in the Southland Conference.
"It was a great win," Sam Houston State head coach K.C. Keeler said. "When you have a defense like we have, you have a chance to beat anybody."
With all five of Sam Houston State's scholarship quarterbacks dealing with injuries, the team rotated sophomore signal-caller Ty Brock — who has started the past three games while hindered by an ankle injury — and freshman receivers Ryan Humphries and Noah Smith behind center. All three provided the Kats with a boost, with the constant changes keeping the Nicholls defense off-balance.
Brock passed for 116 yards and a score, while Humphries had a game-high 39 rushing yards to go along with 75 passing yards and a touchdown. Smith added 19 yards on five carries.
For Humphries, it was the first time he'd seen significant action at quarterback since two years ago, when he was a standout at Sulfur Springs High School. However, as the Kats' scout team quarterback last season, he inspired optimism that he could get the job done.
"He was our scout team quarterback last year, and he gave us fits," Sam Houston State senior linebacker Hunter Brown said. "If anybody can attest that this guy can step up to the challenge it's the defense. Practice was miserable because we had to face this guy every day."
"It started with my teammates believing in me," Humphries said. "That's given me confidence to go out and just play football. It's easy when the defense is as great as they are. Just score some points and they'll pitch a shutout ... that's what happened today."
The Bearkats won the turnover battle 3-0 — Danzell Sims and Brown each recovered fumbles, with Ke'Shon Murray pulling down an interception.
Next up for Sam Houston State is a road showdown with Central Arkansas on Saturday.
Check back for updates on this story.
