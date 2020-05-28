A pair of Sam Houston State seniors have received national recognition as the 2020 college football season inches closer.
SHSU defensive end Trace Mascorro and center Colby Thomas were both honored Thursday, as HERO Sports unveiled its 2020 preseason FCS all-American teams. Mascorro was named to the second team, while Thomas received a third-team nod.
Mascorro, the 2019 Southland Conference Newcomer of the Year, is coming off a junior season in which he recorded 15.5 tackles for loss and five sacks for a defense that ranked in the top-eight in the country in 12 different categories.
Thomas received first-team all-conference honors last season, and is entering his fourth year as a starter for the Bearkats.
Click here to view the 2020 HERO Sports preseason all-American teams in their entirety.
