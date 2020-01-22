In a showdown between Southland Conference powers, Sam Houston State proved once again why it belongs among the league's elite.
The Bearkats held off Abilene Christian 82-76 in an overtime matchup that stayed within 10 points all night long. With the win, SHSU (14-6, 7-2) moved past ACU into second place.
"It's one of those games that you're really happy to win," SHSU head coach Jason Hooten said. "Joe is a great coach and those guys were prepared. ... It's like that everytime we play each other. They went to the NCAA Tournament last year and we won the league. It was two good basketball teams and I thought we saw some good basketball tonight."
“It’s been a rivalry since I got here," added senior forward Kai Mitchell. "We split the matchups last year, but they went further than us in the tournament. So we really felt like we had something to prove tonight."
After closing out regulation on a 6-1 run to force overtime, Abilene Christian appeared to gain momentum heading into the extra period. However, SHSU senior forward Kai Mitchell had other plans.
Mitchell scored seven of his 27 points in the extra period, putting the Kats head for good on an and-1 with 2:23 remaining. Zach Nutall (15), RJ Smith (11) and Xavier Bryant (10) also scored in double figures for SHSU.
"Keep being aggressive," Mitchell said. "He (Coach Hooten) lets me know that my team depends on me to keep being aggressive, because it opens up other things on the court."
Senior guard Dainan Swoope knocked down a triple following Mitchell's three-point to stretch the lead to six. ACU cut the SHSU advantage down to three in the final minute, but Nutall converted an and-1 with 34 seconds left to put the game away.
Spurring SHSU to victory was easily the most raucous crowd to pack Johnson Coliseum this season.
"It's exhilarating," said sophomore guard Dajuan Jones. "We came to Sam Houston to win games like that."
Hooten hopes that the fans can carry over this energy into the final five home games of the regular season, starting with the Kats' next test — a showdown next Wednesday with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
"Win or lose, you're talking about kids that are really working hard, laying it all on the line and giving it everything they have," the coach said. "It's fun, and it's fun to watch. I think when you're a fan and you feel a part of the team, it gets in your gut a little bit when it's tied and they miss the shot to go to overtime. You're holding your breath — and I think that's what being a fan is all about.
"We have 11 left, five here at Johnson Coliseum. If we can get five more crowds like that, that's all we can ask for."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.