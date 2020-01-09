The Sam Houston State men’s golf program has added a new golfer to the program who comes in with a wealth of international experience. Paul Chaplet, a transfer from Arizona State, will join the program this semester and will be eligible beginning in the fall semester.
As a junior golfer, Chaplet won the 2016 Latin America Amateur Championship at age 16 and competed in the 2016 Masters. He was the 2nd youngest golfer to ever compete in the Masters and the first Costa Rican to play in the Masters.
“I recruited Paul as a junior golfer and was always a fan of him,” said head coach Brandt Kieschnick. “I was fortunate to go watch him play in the Masters when he was a junior and it was a neat experience to watch a recruit at Augusta.”
While at Arizona State he posted a 72.77 scoring average in his freshman year highlighted by 3 top 20 finishes. He finished tied for 11th at ASU Thunderbird Individual Invitational with rounds of 74-72-70. He finished tied for 16th at National Invitational Tournament firing 65-75-70 and finished tied for 17th at Alister MacKenzie Invitational firing 65-68-70.
Chaplet posted a 71.75 scoring average in his sophomore year at Arizona State and carded two top 11 finishes. He finished 9th at Sonoran Showdown firing 68-72-72 and was tied for 11th at the ASU Thunderbird Collegiate with rounds of 72-69-70
He has represented Costa Rica in several world junior and amateur events including the Pan Am Games, World Amateur, and Toyota Junior World Cup. He was ranked No. 19 in the Golfweek junior rankings before enrolling at Arizona State.
“He’s a great kid and has played on the world stage most of his junior career,” Kieschnick said. “We are excited to have him join the Bearkat family and help us win championships.”
Chaplet will join a program that has won back-to-back Southland Conference championships, earning a trip to the Norman Regional in 2018 and the Austin Regional in 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.