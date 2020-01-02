tunnel

With the early signing period in the books and the new year underway, the Sam Houston State Bearkats' 2020 recruiting class is beginning to take shape.

Here's a look at SHSU football's early signees, committments and offers for 2020:

EARLY SIGNEES

Ramon Jefferson - RB - Garden City CC/Maine

Richard Outland - DE - Alief Taylor

Briceon Hayes - DE - Huntsville (3*)

Trey Fields - LB - Sweeny

Jordan Polart - DB - North Shore

COMMITTMENTS

Carson Roberts - K/P - Permian

Quinton Owens - DE - Carthage

Phillip McDaniel - WR - New Caney

Blaine Burkhalter - WR - Burnet

Noah Johnson - LB/DB - Trinity Valley CC

OFFERS

Victor Arteaga - OL - El Camino CC

Cole Sain - OL - Riverside CC

Donny Long - OL - Riverside CC

Brandon Collins - ATH - Cy Falls

Clinton Anokwuru - TE/DE - FB Bush (3*)

Jaylen Phillips - LB - Katy

DJ Mourning - LB - Katy Paetow

Ronald Hoff - RB - Katy

Abraham Beauplan - LB - Navarro College

Zion Childress - WR - New Caney (3*, committed to UTSA)

Trapper Pannell - QB - Tivy

Edric Whitley - CB - Pflugerville

Princeton Malbrue - LB - Lafayette Christian (3*)

Dontrell Kelley - FB/DE - Cy Falls

Javius Williams - RB - Dallas Skyline

Trey Sofia - DE/TE - Lake Travis

Harmon West - LB - Alto

Bryan Massey - DB - Katy (3*)

Ysidro Mascorro - LB - Reugio

Chris Welch - WR - Dickinson

Bobby Duncum - DE - Austin Westlake

Rory Hanson - TE - Modesto JC

Will Prendergast - DE - Prosper (3*)

Makai Hart - OL - Trinity Valley CC

Christian Pack - QB - Conroe

Nick Booker-Brown - DT - Westfield (3*, committed to Boise State)

