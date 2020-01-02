With the early signing period in the books and the new year underway, the Sam Houston State Bearkats' 2020 recruiting class is beginning to take shape.
Here's a look at SHSU football's early signees, committments and offers for 2020:
EARLY SIGNEES
Ramon Jefferson - RB - Garden City CC/Maine
Richard Outland - DE - Alief Taylor
Briceon Hayes - DE - Huntsville (3*)
Trey Fields - LB - Sweeny
Jordan Polart - DB - North Shore
COMMITTMENTS
Carson Roberts - K/P - Permian
Quinton Owens - DE - Carthage
Phillip McDaniel - WR - New Caney
Blaine Burkhalter - WR - Burnet
Noah Johnson - LB/DB - Trinity Valley CC
OFFERS
Victor Arteaga - OL - El Camino CC
Cole Sain - OL - Riverside CC
Donny Long - OL - Riverside CC
Brandon Collins - ATH - Cy Falls
Clinton Anokwuru - TE/DE - FB Bush (3*)
Jaylen Phillips - LB - Katy
DJ Mourning - LB - Katy Paetow
Ronald Hoff - RB - Katy
Abraham Beauplan - LB - Navarro College
Zion Childress - WR - New Caney (3*, committed to UTSA)
Trapper Pannell - QB - Tivy
Edric Whitley - CB - Pflugerville
Princeton Malbrue - LB - Lafayette Christian (3*)
Dontrell Kelley - FB/DE - Cy Falls
Javius Williams - RB - Dallas Skyline
Trey Sofia - DE/TE - Lake Travis
Harmon West - LB - Alto
Bryan Massey - DB - Katy (3*)
Ysidro Mascorro - LB - Reugio
Chris Welch - WR - Dickinson
Bobby Duncum - DE - Austin Westlake
Rory Hanson - TE - Modesto JC
Will Prendergast - DE - Prosper (3*)
Makai Hart - OL - Trinity Valley CC
Christian Pack - QB - Conroe
Nick Booker-Brown - DT - Westfield (3*, committed to Boise State)
Did we miss someone? Send any additions to @Item_Criswell on Twitter.
