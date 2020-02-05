With National Signing Day underway across the country, here's a look at who the Sam Houston State Bearkats have signed to their 2020 recruiting class:
HIGH SCHOOL
QB
Trapper Pannell | 6'3", 195 | Kerrville Tivy
WR
Phillip McDaniel | 5'10", 160 | New Caney
OL
Will Jones | 6'2", 280 | Humble Atascocita
D’Ary Patton | 6'4", 290 | Victoria St. Joseph
DL
Briceon Hayes | 6'3", 220 | Huntsville
Richard Outland | 6'3" Wt: 235 | Alief Taylor
LB
Trey Fields | 6', 210 | Sweeny
Jaylen Phillips | 6'1", 200 | Katy
Goodness Nwawuihe | 6', 210 | North Garland
Ysidro Mascorro | 5'11", 210 | Refugio
DB
Jordan Polart | 5'9", 165 | North Shore
K/P
Carson Roberts | 6'1", 170 | Odessa Permian HS
TRANSFERS
RB
Ramon Jefferson | 5'10", 205 | Maine/Garden City CC
TE
Isaac Schley | 6'5", 250 | Georgetown
OL
Daniel Melendez | 6'2", 295 | Cisco JC
LB
Quentin Brown | 6'1", 215 | Tulane
Check back for updates throughout National Signing Day
