tunnel fire

With National Signing Day underway across the country, here's a look at who the Sam Houston State Bearkats have signed to their 2020 recruiting class:

HIGH SCHOOL

QB

Trapper Pannell | 6'3", 195 | Kerrville Tivy

WR

Phillip McDaniel | 5'10", 160 | New Caney

OL

Will Jones | 6'2", 280 | Humble Atascocita

D’Ary Patton | 6'4", 290 | Victoria St. Joseph

DL

Briceon Hayes | 6'3", 220 | Huntsville

Richard Outland | 6'3" Wt: 235 | Alief Taylor

LB

Trey Fields | 6', 210 | Sweeny

Jaylen Phillips | 6'1", 200 | Katy

Goodness Nwawuihe | 6', 210 | North Garland

Ysidro Mascorro | 5'11", 210 | Refugio

DB

Jordan Polart | 5'9", 165 | North Shore

K/P

Carson Roberts | 6'1", 170 | Odessa Permian HS

TRANSFERS

RB

Ramon Jefferson | 5'10", 205 | Maine/Garden City CC

TE

Isaac Schley | 6'5", 250 | Georgetown

OL

Daniel Melendez | 6'2", 295 | Cisco JC

LB

Quentin Brown | 6'1", 215 | Tulane

Check back for updates throughout National Signing Day

Tags