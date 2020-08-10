Amid mounting uncertainty regarding the 2020 college football season, Sam Houston State officially delayed the start of fall training camp Monday morning.
The Bearkats were initially set to begin fall camp last Friday, but delayed that start while waiting on a decision from Tarleton State — their Week 1 opponent — regarding its 2020 season. The Texans announced that decision Monday, suspending all fall football activities.
Sam Houston State was originally scheduled to open the season at Bowers Stadium on Sept. 5. Now, the Bearkats' season opener is set for Sept. 19 at Nicholls.
With Monday's decision to delay fall camp, Sam Houston State will "stay in its summer access period for approximately two weeks."
