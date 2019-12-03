The Sam Houston State Bearkats gave their fans plenty to cheer for Tuesday night at Johnson Coliseum, delivering one of the most dominant performances in school history.
Sam Houston State outmatched Jarvis Christian from the opening tip and cruised to a 114-46 victory, marking the second highest single-game point total in school history.
"We didn't get selfish in the game when we could have," Sam Houston State head coach Ravon Justice. "Our ability to share the basketball was pretty impressive tonight."
The Kats held a 30-2 lead after one quarter and led by as much as 69 points. With a 97-32 advantage after three quarters, they were in range of breaking the school's single-game record for points (128) and win margin (80) — both set during the 1987-88 season against UT Pan American — before slowing down the pace over the final 10 minutes.
Senior guard Rachel Harrell led the SHSU scoring outburst with 31 points, a career-best and one of the top performances in school history.
"I'm pretty proud of her," Justice added. "She's been through the ups and downs of the program ... she had some excitement last year, and she's doing a great job of carrying that over. She played hard tonight. It wasn't selfish shots, they were shots in the offense, so I'm pleased with her and happy she was able to get in the record book."
Sam Houston State returns to the court Sunday at UTSA.
