On a night when the top six teams in the Southland Conference squared off, Sam Houston State once again proved why it belongs among the league’s elite.
The Bearkats overwhelmed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi with relentless defensive pressure Wednesday night, cruising to an 80-61 victory at Johnson Coliseum.
Sam Houston State started the day in third place, but moved past Nicholls into second with the Colonels falling to fifth-place McNeese in overtime. Meanwhile, conference leader Stephen F. Austin held off fourth-place Abilene Christian — setting up a 1 vs. 2 matchup when SHSU hosts its Piney Woods rival on Saturday at Johnson Coliseum.
“We talked a lot about this week, and how big of a week it is,” SHSU head coach Jason Hooten said. “Wednesday is the most important part, because Saturday didn’t matter if we didn’t take care of business tonight. Now we can turn the page. I can take my shoes off and start watching Stephen F. Austin film.”
The Bearkats fell behind for just over a minute in the opening stages of Wednesday’s game before taking control. They pulled ahead for good 2:48 into the contest and led by at least 13 points for the entire second half.
“Coach always wants us to punch them in the mouth first,” senior guard Chad Bowie said. “We have to be the tougher team, so that’s what we did tonight.”
Sam Houston State didn’t have its sharpest shooting night, connecting on just 6 of 23 3-point attempts. However, the Bearkats’ ball protection allowed them to maintain a comfortable lead for the majority of the game.
SHSU committed a season-low six turnovers — with three occurring in the final 2:57 — and finished with a plus-10 turnover margin.
“It was one of our goals heading into the game,” Hooten said. “They average around 18 turnovers a game and we’re right around 12 or 13 a game. I told our guys that we needed to be plus-7 tonight — and we were plus-10.
“That was great, but the biggest key for us was our defense. When we play defense like that and guard on the other end, we get shots.”
Sam Houston State had three players reach 14 points — senior forward Kai Mitchell, junior forward RJ Smith and senior guard Chad Bowie. Sophomore guard Zach Nutall also scored in double figures for the Kats with 11 points.
"We just had to stay aggressive," Smith said. "Coach just said to keep attacking. Shots weren't falling, but we just kept attacking and things worked out."
Next up for SHSU is its most anticipated home game of the season on Saturday — and there will be more than bragging rights on the line. With a win over rival SFA, the Kats will move into a first-place tie with the Lumberjacks.
"Everybody gets a little butterflies, but it's game time when the whistle blows," said Bowie, who will be facing SFA for the final time at Johnson Coliseum. "I'm ready."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.