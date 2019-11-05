It took the Sam Houston State Bearkats the better part of one half to shed an obvious case of offseason rust. But once they did, their opponent never stood a chance.
Sam Houston State shook off a slow start and cruised past Paul Quinn, securing a 95-57 win in Tuesday's season opener at Johnson Coliseum.
"I was really pleased with our effort from start to finish," SHSU head coach Jason Hooten said. "We got a little sloppy late in the game, but our guys came ready to play. Hopefully we'll do that 30 more times."
The Bearkats struggled to find a groove offensively early on, allowing the Tigers to build a seven-point lead by the 8:38 mark of the first half. However, Sam Houston State caught fire over the next few minutes during a stretch that turned momentum in the Kats' favor for good.
Immediately out of a timeout, sophomore guard Zach Nutall drove to the basket and finished a layup through contact for the first half of an and-1, sparking an 11-0 run to put SHSU ahead. The Bearkats wouldn't trail the rest of the night, outscoring Paul Quinn by 36 points in the second half.
"I had a feeling we were going to be a little rusty in the beginning because it's a whole new core of guys," SHSU senior forward Kai Mitchell said. "Everybody has come out, played hard and done what Coach wants. It was a little sloppy in the beginning, but we came through."
Mitchell led the Kats with a game-high 18 points, with sophomore guard Zach Nutall (15) and transfers Dainan Swoope (11) and Mark Tikhonenko (11) also scoring in double figures.
BREAKING AWAY
Despite pulling ahead with an 11-0 run in the first half, a Paul Quinn 3-pointer just before the break cut the Bearkats’ lead down to three. However, Sam Houston State emerged from the locker room looking like a different team, and proceeded to put the game away over the course of the next few minutes.
Mitchell maneuvered through the paint with ease on the opening possession of the second half to spark a 19-0 run, and the Kats led by no less than 20 from there on out.
Five different players scored for SHSU during this stretch, but it was the defense that made the difference — forcing four turnovers in the first 1:50 of the half.
“Right when we get the steal or something, we’re gone,” SHSU senior guard Chad Bowie said. “We start with defense, and that leads to our offense.”
JACK-OF-ALL-TRADES
No player on the court had a more complete game than Bowie on Tuesday night. The Houston native, one of three seniors on the Bearkats’ roster, scored nine points while adding eight rebounds, five assists and four steals — all team-highs.
"He's the head of the snake, as Coach says," Mitchell added. "He sets the tone on defense and we follow right behind him."
NEW FACES
With seven newcomers, SHSU certainly has a different look than last year. And that might not be a negative.
The Bearkats have four transfers that played at least 15 minutes on Tuesday, with each making their presence felt. Swoope and Tikhonenko each scored 11 points, while Demarkus Lampley pulled down eight boards and Terryonte Thomas provided constant defensive pressure when he was on the court.
“Those guys got here this summer, and we were able to work and practice a lot,” Hooten said. “We had 28 days of practice before tonight, so it’s been good … I like the fact that we have a lot of interchangeable parts, and a lot of those guys have stepped in and been pretty good.”
NEXT UP
The Bearkats return to action on Friday at Mississippi State.
