BATON ROUGE, La. — While Sam Houston State didn’t have enough firepower to pull off the upset, it wasn’t all doom-and-gloom for the Bearkats during Monday’s 88-66 loss at LSU.
Unlike in a trio of 30-plus-point losses to NCAA Tournament hopefuls SMU, Texas Tech and Boise State to open the season, Sam Houston State stayed within striking distance until the final minutes — weathering a handful of runs by an LSU team that boasted an undoubted advantage in the size and athleticism departments.
The Bearkats, who trailed by 18 at one point in the first half, out-scored the Tigers for a 24-plus-minute stretch starting just before the break. They cut the deficit down to five in the opening moments of the second period, and despite an 11-2 LSU run that immediately ensued, found themselves within single digits with less than five minutes to go before the Tigers took over down the stretch.
Demarkus Lampley led Sam Houston State in scoring with 16 points, while Zach Nutall added 13. Jarren Cook recorded nine points on three 3-pointers, Tristan Ikpe had eight points and six rebounds and Javion May finished with nine points, five boards and five assists for the Bearkats.
Next up for Sam Houston State is a trip to Austin on Wednesday to face Texas. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
