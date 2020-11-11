Several Sam Houston State athletic programs announced new additions on Wednesday — coinciding with the start of the early signing period, which will run through Nov. 18.
Here is a glance at Bearkats’ latest signees for baseball, softball and soccer:
BASEBALL
Sam Houston State head baseball coach Jay Sirianni announced the addition of four student-athletes for the 2022 season on Wednesday, the first day of the fall signing period.
"We are very excited to welcome these four young men into our program," Sirianni said. "Each one of our signees will fill specific needs we have moving forward. All four signees are athletic players who can play multiple spots on the field for us."
Below is a closer look at the newest additions to the Bearkat baseball program:
Walker Janek | Gregory Portland HS | 6-0 | 185 lbs | C | R/R
"Walker is a very athletic player who we have recruited as a catcher, although he has the ability to play just about anywhere on the field," Sirianni said. "Walker plays for Ronnie Jonse at Gregory-Portland High School where he will be a four-year letterman handling most of his duties behind the dish. Walker also played for the Banditos Scout Team in the summers in a very highly competitive summer schedule that plays against some of the best players in the country. He is an exciting, dynamic player who will make an immediate impact for us."
Braden Davis | Keller | 5-10 | 170 | LHP/OF | L/L
"Braden caught our eye back in his sophomore summer playing for Pat Woods in the NTX Dirtbags organization," Sirianni said. "He is a competitor on the mound that fills the zone with three pitches locating his fastball to both sides of the plate into the low 90's. He has continued to improve every year adding arm strength to the pitch ability he already had. We are excited to watch him develop and pitch in big games for us in the future."
Lane Brewster | Clear Creek | 5-10 | 170 | OF | L/L
"Lane is a two-sport athlete from Clear Creek high school where he plays free safety on the football team as well as center field for the baseball team," Sirianni said. "Lane came highly recommended to us from Brent Kunefke his high school baseball coach. The first thing we noticed about Brewster is his toughness and competitiveness on the field. Lane's speed, athleticism and motor were the separator for us. We value tough-minded guys like Lane and can't wait to watch his development in the years to come."
Bryson Adair | Malakoff | 6-2 | 175 | RHP/IF | R/R
"Bryson is another one of our two-sport athletes playing football and baseball at Malakoff High School," Sirianni said. "We first saw Bryson in the fall of his junior year. His competitiveness and toughness on the mound stood out from the start. On the mound, he is a bulldog that will run the fastball up to 91 with a feel for his secondary stuff. He is the ultra-competitor and has played and pitched in a lot of big games at the regional and national levels for the Dallas Patriots summer organization. His stuff will continue to improve, and we are excited to see him develop in our program."
SOFTBALL
Sam Houston State softball coach Garrett Valis announced seven new Bearkat signees on Wednesday.
Below is a look at the incoming student-athletes:
Allison Saville | IF | Klein Oak HS | Spring
"Allie is an all-around athlete that we are excited about, as she continues to get stronger we feel she will compete for us as a true utility kid," Valis said. "I like her ability to affect the game in several ways offensively and that being a part of our system will only add to that versatility."
Brailey Wasik | P/IF | Burleson HS | Burleson
"Brailey is an exciting piece to the class because of her ability in the circle and at the plate," Valis said. "We expect her to provide power to our lineup and be a reliable arm in the circle. I really like her drive to win and be a great teammate."
Jordan Peno | OF/C | Cypress Creek HS | Cypress
"Jordan is primarily an outfielder that plays the game with a great energy and passion," Valis said. "I love how focused she is as a competitor and that she has continued to develop. I see her being an athlete that will set the pace as a worker in our program."
Brodie Quinlan | IF/OF | Bridgeland HS | Cypress
"Brodie was the first commit to our class and wanted to be a Bearkat from day one, so that's always what we are looking for in an athlete, someone who wants to shine here over anywhere else," Valis said. "She is a lefty that can play first base or outfield and has an excellent approach as a hitter. I like how coachable she is and her willingness to take care of the details."
Haleigh Carter | OF/IF | Shadow Creek HS | Manvel
"Haleigh is an outfielder and slapper who continues to develop," Valis said. "She plays the game with a lot of speed and awareness so she will be able to affect the defense with her feet for sure. I like how gritty and aggressive she is. I see her fitting in well in a position group we will be looking to replace several seniors."
Kelsey Bunch | C | Clear Creek HS | League City
"Kelsey is a catcher and power hitter that we were able to pick up a bit later in the process," Valis said. "She has the ability to control the running game and hit for power so she's a great addition for us. I like how she is not afraid of competition and thrives when the moment is tense, a personality fit for that position."
Tricia Yarotsky | IF | Friendswood HS | Friendswood
"Tricia was an athlete that was on our radar for a long time, and we are thrilled she's a Bearkat," Valis said. "She is a middle that can play multiple positions and hit throughout the line-up. I really like how competitive and tough she is. Bringing those contagious tangibles is a huge positive in our sport."
SOCCER
Sam Houston State soccer coach Tom Brown announced the addition of seven new recruits for the 2021 fall season on Wednesday.
Below is a closer look at the newest members of the Bearkat soccer team:
Avery Burchett | Tompkins HS | Katy
“Avery is a very accomplished defender who can play anywhere along the back line,” Brown said. “Her anticipation to recognize what is happening and organize her teammates to solve it, is second to none. I feel she also has good ideas about how to transition to the attack after winning the ball.”
Dana Hanson | New Braunfels HS | New Braunfels
“I have known Dana for a long time having worked with her when she first entered the ODP program,” Brown said. “She is a very good winner of the ball in the midfield and is also a strong attacker. I think she can help take our midfield to another level.”
Laerke Holst | Romalt IF | Ulstrup, Denmark
“Laerke has a lot of experience playing in the goal at a high level in Denmark,” Brown said. “She has great technical skills with her ability to catch high and low balls and has very good distribution. In our conversations, I have found her to be a very determined player who wants to improve and also has the experience to organize the defense.”
Summer Knox | Liberty HS | Frisco
“We found Summer to be a terrific player with the ball and that she had a great attacking attitude,” Brown said. “I like her ability to be creative on the ball and find her teammates with the ball to bring them into the game.”
Maya McCallum | Magnolia West HS | Magnolia
“Maya is a very knowledgeable player who reads the game very well,” Brown. “I think she deals with pressure on the field very well and can solve it without giving the ball away. She is a very dedicated player, and she will fit into our style of play very well.”
Bella Tway | Cinco Ranch HS | Katy
“I have been able to see Bella play quite a bit (before COVID) and have been impressed with her defensive instincts and her ability to get forward,” Brown said. “I am excited about Bella transitioning into our team.”
Erika Wilson | Champion HS | Fair Oaks Ranch
“Erika is a quality midfielder who is very good at moving the ball around and organizing her team’s attack,” Brown said. “She has the ability to have an immediate impact when she steps into a game. I am more impressed with her every time I see her play.”
