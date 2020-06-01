The death of George Floyd — a black man who died last Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck until he stopped breathing — has sparked a week of protests, while reigniting a discussion on the mistreatment of African Americans at the hands of law enforcement.
Coaches at Sam Houston State have joined in on the conversation.
A handful of Bearkat coaches released statements on social media over the weekend, using their platform to preach messages of unity and promote the fight against racial injustice.
“The women’s basketball family is greatly saddened by the tragic events across our country,” Sam Houston State women’s basketball coach Ravon Justice wrote. “As we continue to try and process the senseless loss of lives, radical violence and social injustice, our emotions have been hard to put into words.
“We cannot be silent to things that matter to us and the family members of our team. We know we have a responsibility to be a part of the solution and help move this country forward. We embrace that responsibility and are committed to continuing the important work to address these systemic issues together with our players.”
Head football coach K.C. Keeler opened his statement with a quote from Paul Farmer — a medical anthropologist and physician renowned for his work fighting social inequality in healthcare — that has begun to widely circulate following the latest police killing of an unarmed black man:
“The idea that some lives matter less is the root of all that is wrong with the world.”
“Mr. Floyd’s life mattered,” Keeler went on to say. “Racism cannot live where there is love, respect and a commitment to one another’s well-being. It’s our pledge as coaches, mentors and role models to fight racism and stand up for what we know is right. We stand with our players. Their hearts and souls are our hearts and souls.”
SHSU men’s basketball coach Jason Hooten echoed this sentiment, voicing his anger and frustration over ‘the racial inequality and senseless violence that continues to be a norm in our country.’
“Really hard to put into words the anger and frustration that I am feeling right now. Our thoughts and prayers are with George Floyd’s family and all the others that have been murdered for no reason,” Hooten stated. “The racial inequality and senseless violence that continues to be a norm in our country must stop. Too many people talk a great talk, but don’t walk the walk. You are either a part of the problem, or part of the solution. We need leadership.
“I will continue to always fight for what’s right, help support our student-athletes, their families, our community and every one of my brothers. We cannot be silent to the things that matter the most, and people cannot be scared to live life to the fullest. Speaking out on social media is important, but we need action. We need to care about each other.”
Several Sam Houston State assistant coaches and student-athletes have been using their platforms to spread similar messages as well.
Among those who have been vocal on Twitter is defensive line coach Siddiq Haynes, who has made several posts in recent days, urging coaches to use their voice, evoke change and be there for their student-athletes.
“This is what I do know,” Haynes tweeted Sunday, “anything that I am a part of, I won’t live in fear of wanting equality. I won’t live in fear of fairness. I won’t sell my soul for gain and lose the spirit of being humane. Nothing is worth that much to me. #ComeTogether I love y’all!”
