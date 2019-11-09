The Sam Houston State Bearkats started slow, but once they got rolling, their opponent had no chance of stopping them.
Sam Houston State overcame an early double-digit deficit, rattling off 24 unanswered points on the road to beat Abilene Christian 24-10.
With the win, the Bearkats (6-4, 5-2) now sit in a four-way tie with Central Arkansas, Southeastern Louisiana and Nicholls for first-place in the Southland Conference. They need just two more wins to join North Dakota State as the only FCS programs to notch at least 100 victories in the 2010s.
"This team is on a mission," Sam Houston State head coach K.C. Keeler said. "We have a chance to win the conference and, historically speaking, get 100 wins in 10 years. That's a big deal to our players."
The turning point in the game came with just under eight minutes left in the second quarter.
ACU was leading 10-0 with a second-and-goal from the SHSU 6-yard line, when senior defensive back Will Lockett pulled down an interception that might've saved the Kats' season. The Sam Houston State offense returned to the field energized, putting up all 24 of its points over the next 15 minutes, and the defense pitched a shutout for the rest of the night.
"We were just focused on finishing and not letting the moment get too big for us," Lockett said. "We were down 10-0, but we knew what we could do. We knew we could handle their offense, so we were just trying to finish.
"That's been our motto since that loss two weeks ago at UCA, 'Finish, finish, finish.' We weren't even worried about the score. We were just worried about playing hard until the final whistle."
True freshman receiver Ife Adeyi led the way for the Bearkats, hauling in eight catches for 197 yards and two touchdowns. And perhaps most importantly, he helped flip the trajectory of the game in his team's favor following Lockett's interception.
Adeyi caught a 39-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Eric Schmid on third-and-17 to extend the ensuing drive. On the next snap, he hauled in a 36-yard touchdown strike from fellow true freshman receiver Noah Smith on a trick play to get the Kats on the board.
The Bearkats got the ball back moments later following an ACU three-and-out, and Schmid hit Adeyi for a 57-yard score on the first play of the drive. SHSU led for the remainder of the game.
"There are obviously going to be nerves," Adeyi said, "but once you get into the game, those nerves go away. ... We practice this all the time, and we just had to execute."
Schmid passed for 260 yards and a touchdown in his first game back from a broken hand before leaving with cramps in the fourth quarter.
"It was awesome," Schmid said. "Sitting out always stinks because you want to help your teammates, so it was nice to get back out there. I'm just grateful for the trainers and team doctors getting me back as soon as they could."
Defensively, SHSU recorded 14 tackles for loss, forced three turnovers and held ACU scoreless for the final three quarters. The Wildcats finished the game with just 279 total yards, with 95 coming in the first quarter.
SHSU returns to action Saturday at home against Northwestern State. Kickoff is scheduled for noon at Bowers Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.