HOUSTON — Sam Houston State rode a career day from senior forward Kai Mitchell and cruised to a double-digit road win over Rice on Sunday afternoon at Tudor Fieldhouse.
Mitchell finished with a career-high 27 points to go along with 10 rebounds, leading the Bearkats to a 75-61 victory — their first over the Owls since the 1969-70 season. Sunday's win marked the Kats' fifth in a row and fourth by double digits.
SHSU fell behind late in the first half, but went on a 9-0 over the final 2:31 before the break to take the lead for good. The Bearkats led by double digits for over 17 minutes to close out the contest.
Zach Nutall scored 14 points for SHSU, while Chad Bowie added 11 points and a game-high four steals.
From today’s @BearkatsMBB victory at Rice: Senior guard Chad Bowie talks Kai Mitchell’s career day, the growth of Zach Nutall and his first college win back in his hometown pic.twitter.com/61E8YbEtuq— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) December 29, 2019
The Kats (9-4) return to action Thursday at McNeese.
