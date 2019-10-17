An electric start to Southland Conference play for the Sam Houston State Bearkats hit a snag last week with an upset loss to Lamar.
Now, they’ll attempt to bounce back at home against one of the best teams in the country.
Sam Houston State (4-3, 3-1) is set to square off with ninth-ranked Nicholls (4-2, 3-0) on Saturday in a game that has the potential to shake up the Southland standings. The Colonels enter the game alone atop the conference, but the second-place Kats can leap back into the No. 1 spot with a victory.
“We have a national championship caliber team in my opinion … our mindset is we’re playing a really good opponent and we need to find a way to get a win,” Sam Houston State head coach K.C. Keeler said. “If we win, we sort of control our own destiny.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m., with ESPN+ carrying the broadcast.
STRENGTH VS. STRENGTH … AGAIN
For the second week in a row, the Bearkats’ vaunted rushing defense — ranked first in the Southland and fifth nationally — will go up against the Southland’s rushing leader.
Lamar rolled into Huntsville last week ranked first in the league in rushing offense, but that wasn’t the case anymore after the Kats held the Cardinals to just 30 yards on 43 carries.
The Bearkat defense will face a much tougher test this week against a versatile Nicholls offense, but ranking first in the country in tackles for loss and third-down defense, there is reason for optimism.
“It's going to be a great matchup,” Keeler said. “It's going to be one of the best offenses in the country — just in terms of how they play, and how steady and methodical they are — against what I think is the best defense in the country. This defense has kept us in ball games the past few weeks, and they're going to need to do it again this week.”
CAPITALIZING ON OPPORTUNITIES
As putrid as Sam Houston State’s offense was last week against Lamar, being shut out for over three quarters and bungling a pair of scoring opportunities inside the 10-yard line, there were more than enough chances to secure a victory.
With all five of the Bearkats’ scholarship quarterbacks dealing with injuries, the offense remains a major question mark — sophomore Ty Brock is expected to play on an injured ankle for the fourth straight week, while starter Eric Schmid remains sidelined with a broken hand. Still, Keeler believes that if his team plays “a clean game” and capitalizes on opportunities, they’ll position themselves for a win Saturday.
“We're going to play with a couple different formations ... but the biggest key for us is just playing clean," Keeler added. "We could sit back and talk about, 'If we had one of our top-three quarterbacks (healthy), we'd be grooving and have the best team in the league,' but that's not the reality. Everybody deals with injuries. We just happen to be dealing with a lot of injuries at one spot.
“But at the same time, when you look at that game, there were plays to be made. We dropped a touchdown pass, we missed a chip shot field goal and we snapped the ball into the end zone for a touchdown for them.”
KEY FOR THE KATS
Win the battle at the line of scrimmage.
Reigning Southland Player of the Year Chase Fourcade is going to make plays for Nicholls. It’s just a fact of life when playing against one of the most decorated quarterbacks in league history. But if Sam Houston State can silence the Colonels’ running game — as it did last week against what was then the top rushing offense in the conference — the Kats have a chance to turn the tide in their favor.
At the heart of the Bearkats’ dominance on the D-line this year is a pair of FBS transfers in Joe Wallace and Trace Mascorro. These two — which have compiled 18 tackles for loss, seven sacks and four forced fumbles this season — have yet to meet their match at the FCS level, and will need another big game to give their team a shot at the upset.
“Joe Wallace's personality is as big as the building, and Trace is that quiet guy that is such a perfectionist and good, smart football player,” Keeler said. “They feed off each other. We do a lot of stuff inside that we haven't been able to do in the past because they're both so smart and such good football players.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.