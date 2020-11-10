Sam Houston State’s basketball programs unveiled their finalized nonconference slates for the upcoming season on Tuesday afternoon, with several noteworthy in-state showdowns on the schedule.
For the Bearkat men, this means three road games against teams in the preseason top 25.
They will open the 2020-21 season at SMU on Nov. 25, before heading to Lubbock on Nov. 27 to play No. 14 Texas Tech in a game that will be televised on ESPNU. Sam Houston State will face Boise State on Nov. 29 at Dickie's Arena in Fort Worth to cap the three-game road swing. The Bearkats’ home opener is set for Dec. 1 against Arlington Baptist, with home games also scheduled against Dallas Christian (Dec. 4), Mary Hardin-Baylor (Dec. 12), Rice (Dec. 19) and LeTourneau (Dec. 29).
Sam Houston State has a pair of notable road tests in December, with games at No. 17 Houston (Dec. 9) and No. 19 Texas (Dec. 16). The Bearkats will also travel to UTRGV (Dec. 21).
"I know I may sound redundant, but it's one of the toughest, if not the toughest, nonconference schedules we've ever put together," head coach Jason Hooten said. "Three preseason Top 20 opponents, eight newcomers and a pandemic will give us plenty of early season challenges, but we are excited and looking forward to this opportunity."
The Bearkat women are scheduled to open their season at home on Nov. 25 against Midwestern State in the first of six non-conference games.
Sam Houston State will also play home games against Central Baptist (Nov. 28) and UTSA on (Dec. 18). The Bearkats’ most notable tests, however, will come on the road.
Head coach Ravon Justice’s team will play at Tulsa (Dec. 2) and UTEP (Dec. 5), before a Dec. 15 trip to Texas A&M — marking the first time the Bearkats and Aggies will have met since the 2006-07 season.
Single-game tickets will go on sale on Nov. 16. They can be purchased online or by calling (936) 294-1729. No walk-up ticket sales will be permitted this season.
