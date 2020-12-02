The Sam Houston State men’s and women’s basketball teams have each added a home game to their schedule, with a doubleheader set for Sunday afternoon at Johnson Coliseum.
The SHSU women will get the festivities started with a 2 p.m. game against New Mexico, as the Bearkats look to improve to 3-0 on the season.
The Sam Houston State men will play Howard Payne following the conclusion of the women’s game. The Bearkats are off to an 0-3 start after a rigorous three-game road stretch against then-No. 14 Texas Tech, SMU and Boise State, but will have a chance to get in the win column with Friday’s home opener against Dallas Christian.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, tickets must be purchased in advance at gobearkats.com or by calling (936) 294-1729.
