ikpe

Sam Houston State forward Tristan Ikpe looks to pass during last week's road game at Texas Tech.

 Texas Tech Athletics

The Sam Houston State men’s and women’s basketball teams have each added a home game to their schedule, with a doubleheader set for Sunday afternoon at Johnson Coliseum.

The SHSU women will get the festivities started with a 2 p.m. game against New Mexico, as the Bearkats look to improve to 3-0 on the season.

The Sam Houston State men will play Howard Payne following the conclusion of the women’s game. The Bearkats are off to an 0-3 start after a rigorous three-game road stretch against then-No. 14 Texas Tech, SMU and Boise State, but will have a chance to get in the win column with Friday’s home opener against Dallas Christian.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, tickets must be purchased in advance at gobearkats.com or by calling (936) 294-1729.

Tags

Trending Video