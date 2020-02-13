There’s a new look to the Sam Houston State Bearkat baseball team in 2020, but expectations haven’t wavered one bit.
Sam Houston State claimed its sixth Southland Conference title in eight years last spring. And despite an overhauled coaching staff, 20 newcomers and a mass exodus of senior leaders and MLB draft picks, the Bearkats are once again the league’s preseason favorite — something that hasn’t changed since 2017.
Such consistent dominance isn’t possible without a steady clubhouse culture, something junior transfer Tyler Davis recognized instantly upon his arrival in August.
“The structure,” Davis said of what separates this group from other teams he’s been a part of. “Nobody has to be on anybody. Everybody does their own thing, knows what they have to do and does it without being told.”
The Bearkats will attempt to start another championship campaign Friday, as they kick off the 2020 season at home with a three-game set against Saint Mary’s.
First-year head coach Jay Sirianni — who was promoted last July following Matt Deggs’ departure to Louisiana-Lafayette — hopes opening the season at Don Sanders Stadium can help jumpstart such a run.
“I believe we have a true home field advantage when we play here,” said Sirianni, who served as the team’s associate head coach and pitching coach for the previous five seasons. “It's always good to get the year started at home. Put out a good product on the first day, and let it get good and rowdy as the year goes along.”
PITCHERS
Two of the Bearkats’ three seniors are left-handed pitchers, with Dominic Robinson — who closed last season by going 2-1 in three weekend starts — slated to be a regular weekend starter and Kyle Backhus returning as the team’s most seasoned bullpen arm.
A new face, however, is expected to take the mound for SHSU on opening day.
Davis — who posted a 2-1 record with a 3.66 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 51.2 innings as a true freshman at Wichita State, and was a two-way standout at Panola College last year — is the scheduled starter for Friday’s season opener against Saint Mary’s, which is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Sophomore lefthander Matt Dillard is projected to make his fourth career start Saturday, with Robinson set to take the bump in Sunday’s series finale.
The Bearkats lose two key pieces from last year’s rotation, with right-handed starters Hayden Wesneski and Nick Mikolajchak both being selected in the MLB Draft after combining for 170.1 of Sam Houston’s 486.1 innings pitched in 2019. But with 10 newcomers joining a talented cast of returners, Robinson is confident that starting pitching can be a strength for the team in 2020.
“I think our starting pitching is our strength,” he said. “Tyler came from Wichita State and threw a lot of innings, and we have a freshman in Caleb Cannon that I think can be a great draft pick by his junior year — like Friday night guy stuff. Cole (Wesneski) and Steven (Beard) can start, and (Matt) Dillard is going to be a key guy. He was a starter last year and had his ups and downs, but if he can get his head right he'll be fine.”
Junior Jack Rogers, a third-team all-conference selection as an outfielder last year, is also expected to contribute on the mound. The Spring native was originally signed as a two-way prospect, and will move to first base when playing in the field in order to preserve his arm.
“It's less demand on his arm and all that,” Sirianni added. “No matter how good of a player you are, it's hard to play defense, hit and then all of a sudden be a pitcher. We're trying to figure out the pieces. We know what Jack can do as an outfielder, so we need to take a look at him at first.”
HITTERS
With three preseason all-conference selections in the lineup, plate production should be abundant for the Kats this season. Senior catcher Gavin Johnson and sophomore outfielder Colton Cowser landed on the first team, while Rogers received second-team honors.
Cowser was named the Southland Conference Hitter of the Year as a true freshman after hitting .361 with seven home runs, seven triples, 54 RBI and 41 total extra-base hits. The Cypress native has earned preseason all-America nods from Collegiate Baseball, Baseball America, Perfect Game and D1Baseball.com, and recently became the first player in school history to earn a spot on the Golden Spikes Award preseason watch list.
Johnson is coming off a breakout season in which he hit .291 with six home runs, 35 RBI and 10 doubles while posting a .456 slugging percentage. Rogers recorded a .304/.363/.519 slash line in 2019 to go with eight home runs, 30 RBI and 20 doubles — the second most in the Southland — in 2019.
“They're definitely key pieces to this thing,” Sirianni said. “Colton is obviously a really good player, but what people lose track of is his leadership. He helps our managers hang out laundry loops every day, he has a true voice in the clubhouse and the guys respect him.
“Jack is just a talented kid that is pretty steady, and I still believe his best baseball is in front of him. Then Gavin, he's the old guy of the group that has leadership and locks it down behind the dish. We're going to count on all three of them, and they're going to be a big piece to the lineup.”
With Rogers moving from the outfield to first base, Sam Houston State plans to move Cowser to centerfield, while using an array of options in the corners. True freshman Clayton Chadwick and returning junior Eric Bohnert are slated to play left field at the moment, with junior transfers Blake Faecher and Bryce Holmes appearing to be the top options in right.
“We have a couple new guys in the outfield ... and we're just trying to familiarize,” Cowser said. “I had guys there for me last year whenever I needed some guidance, so that's what I'm hoping to do this year.”
‘THE GOAL IS ALWAYS OMAHA’
When Sirianni was introduced as Sam Houston State’s 10th head baseball coach last summer, he wasted little time addressing his goals for the program.
The Bearkats have won three regular-season titles and two Southland Conference Tournament championships during Sirianni’s time in Huntsville, reaching the NCAA super regionals for the first time in school history in 2017. Now, he’ll attempt to lead SHSU to the pinnacle of the sport — the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.
“We've been able to win conference championships, we've won conference tournaments and we've won a regional. Obviously, we need to get through a super regional,” Sirianni said at his introductory press conference. “The goal is always Omaha. We will not hide from that.”
Two players — Backhus and Robinson — still remain from the group that stunned Texas Tech in the 2017 Lubbock Regional, experience that could give the Bearkats an edge as they look to make another historic run in 2020.
“Having that experience, people can come to me and ask what it's like,” Robinson said. “That 2017 year, we went into a doghouse. Texas Tech was ranked No. 6 that year and we took them down, and then we went into a bigger stadium and bigger crowd at Florida State.
“I feel like I have the experience, and people can come to me if they have questions on what to do, how to focus and all that stuff.”
