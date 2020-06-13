Editor’s note: With the 2019-20 athletic calendar complete, The Item has started an all-decade series honoring some of the top Sam Houston State athletes of the past 10 seasons (2010-11 to 2019-20). However, with the 2020 baseball season being cut short due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we’ve also factored 2010 into our all-decade team selection process.
Without a doubt, the past decade has been the most successful era in Sam Houston State baseball history.
The Bearkats claimed their first Southland Conference title since 1989 during the 2012 season, sparking a run of six championships in eight years. They’ve made a handful of NCAA Tournament appearances during this span, breaking through to the super regional round for the first time in 2017.
This abundance of success would not be possible without a constant influx of talented players. So without further ado, here’s a look at The Item’s Sam Houston State baseball all-decade team:
C - Anthony Azar (2012-14)
Anthony Azar established himself as one of the most reliable hitters the program has ever seen throughout three years at Sam Houston State, with his .341 career batting average ranking 10th in school history among players that played more than two seasons. The Texarkana Junior College transfer put his talent on full display as a senior in 2014, when he became the first — and to this day, only — Bearkat to be named Southland Conference Player of the Year. Azar led the league in slugging percentage (.558) while ranking among the top-five in seven different categories. He was also Sam Houston State’s first semifinalist for the Johnny Bench Award, which goes to the nation’s top catcher.
1B - Ryan O’Hearn (2012-14)
Ryan O’Hearn was a steady force both at the plate and in the field for Sam Houston State throughout his three years in Huntsville — and has been a fixture in the Kansas City Royals’ starting lineup since making his MLB debut in 2018. O’Hearn finished his career with a steady .288 batting average, and earned second-team all-conference honors as a junior. That year he recorded 75 hits, 31 runs scored, 44 RBIs and eight home runs while posting a .451 slugging percentage. He also played a key part in three straight Southland Conference championships for the Bearkats.
2B - Braeden Riley (2008-11)
While Braeden Riley’s most productive season as a Bearkat came during his sophomore year in 2009, when he recorded a Southland Conference record and NCAA-best 111 hits, he made enough of an impact during his final two years on campus to make the cut. Riley was a second-team all-conference selection as a junior after batting .361 with 43 runs scored, 18 doubles and 36 RBIs. He went on to earn an honorable mention the following year, while finishing his career with a then-school record 291 hits.
SS - Corey Toupes (2012-14)
Corey Toupes showed promise as a true freshman in 2012— producing respectable offensive numbers and dazzling fans with his glove, starting all 62 games at shortstop — before injuries forced him to miss all of 2013. However, he bounced back in a big way for his final run with the Bearkats — Toupes was an all-conference honorable mention after batting .310 with 43 runs, 17 doubles, 29 RBIs, 25 walks, 11 stolen bases and a .513 slugging percentage. He was also named to the all-tournament team for his play in the NCAA Division I Fort Worth Regional.
3B - Andrew Fregia (2016-18)
Andrew Fregia started a total of 176 games for the Bearkats at third base and shortstop, setting the school’s career record for triples (19), while also recording what was then the top freshman marks for home runs (8), RBIs (40), doubles (16) and triples (7). Fregia, a two-time all-conference pick, ranks sixth in school history in career home runs (26) and 11th in RBIs (137).
OF - Colt Atwood (2012-15)
The all-decade team wouldn’t be complete without the Bearkats’ all-time hit leader, Colt Atwood, who surpassed Braeden Riley’s previous top mark with 294 hits from 2012-15. Atwood, who holds the Sam Houston State record for games played, was a three-time all-conference honoree. He was also named to the all-tournament team for the 2012 NCAA Regional at Rice, during which Sam Houston State finished second — the best regional finish in school history at the time.
OF - Bryce Johnson (2015-17)
When it comes to being dangerous at the plate and on the basepaths, Bryce Johnson undoubtedly stands among the best dual-threats in Sam Houston State history. Johnson posted a .338 average while making 177 total starts throughout the course of his Bearkat career. He finished his time with the program fourth in stolen bases (67), sixth in runs scored (147) and seventh in hits (240). His most productive season came in 2017, when he earned first-team all-conference honors after leading the Bearkats with a .350 average, 63 runs, 92 hits, 34 walks and 33 stolen bases.
OF - Hunter Hearn (2016-19)
Hunter Hearn was a two-time all-conference selection for the Bearkats, earning first-team honors as a senior after setting career highs with a .336 batting average, 593 slugging percentage, 11 home runs, 44 runs scored and 51 RBIs. But perhaps his most important contribution came in 2017, when he helped Sam Houston State secure its first super regional berth. Hearn batted .471 during the Kats’ Lubbock Regional victory, going 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs in the clinching win over Texas Tech. Hearn ranks among the top-10 in program history in games played, at-bats, runs, hits, RBIs, home runs, triples and doubles.
DH - Chris Andreas (2010-11)
Despite only spending two years on campus, Chris Andreas still carved out his place as one of the top hitters in Sam Houston State history — earning first-team all-conference honors in 2010 and 2011, while also making his way onto the 2011 Southland Conference all-tournament team. Andreas led the Bearkats in batting average (.332), home runs (12), doubles (18), RBIs (54), slugging percentage (.592) and on base percentage (.427) in 2011, with his .345 career batting average being the program’s seventh-best since moving to Division I.
SP - Caleb Smith (2011-13)
Huntsville’s own Caleb Smith is living out his MLB dreams right now with the Miami Marlins, but before that he was dominating Southland Conference opponents with the Bearkats. Smith won a pair of Southland titles, reached the NCAA Tournament twice and earned all-conference honors during his time at Sam Houston State. He is tied for sixth in school history with 204 career strikeouts and never posted an earned run average above 3.50, finishing his career with a 3.29 ERA and 19 wins.
SP - Heath Donica (2016-17)
While he only spent two seasons in Huntsville, Heath Donica has a strong case to be considered Sam Houston State’s most dominant pitcher of the past decade. Donica showcased his potential in 2016, when he earned Southland Tournament MVP honors. He went on to enjoy a breakout senior season, during which he was named Southland Pitcher of the Year after going 6-0 in league play with a 2.28 ERA. His 109 strikeouts that year were the second-most in school history at the time, and the most since becoming a Division I program.
SP - Hayden Wesneski (2017-19)
A freshman all-American in 2017, Hayden Wesneski continued to develop as a pitcher throughout his Sam Houston State career — watching his ERA drop and strikeout numbers rise each season he was on campus. Wesneski punched out 224 batters during his time with the Bearkats, with 110 of these strikeouts coming in 2019 alone — marking the second-highest single-season total in school history, and most as a Division I program. He was named to the all-conference first team as a senior after posting an 8-4 record with a 3.32 ERA and two complete games, and ranks among Sam Houston State's top-10 in career wins, strikeouts and innings pitched.
RP - Michael Burchett (2011-13)
Michael Burchett was a reliable arm out of the bullpen during his three seasons with the Bearkats, and played an integral part in back-to-back Southland Conference championships in his final two years. Burchett recorded 21 career saves — the third-most in school history — and was frequently able to provide two or three quality innings in relief.
UTIL-P - Dakota Mills (2016-18)
Dakota Mills alternated time between the starting rotation and the bullpen during his Sam Houston State career, finding his most success as a senior in 2018 — when he was named Southland Relief Pitcher of the Year after posting a 3.04 ERA with 15 saves. Mills also had a handful of big moments as a starter, most notably in 2016 when he led a shutout victory over No. 2 Texas A&M.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
SP - Cody Dickson
SP - Tyler Eppler
SP - Andrew Godail
RP - Nick Mikolajchak
C- Robie Rojas
IF - Riley McKnight
IF - Lance Miles
IF - Kevin Miller
OF - Luke Plucheck
OF - Clayton Harp
OF - Colton Coswer
UTIL - Jack Rogers
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.