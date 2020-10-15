The Sam Houston State baseball program filled out its coaching staff for the 2021 season on Thursday, adding Michael Barash as the Bearkats' new Director of Baseball Operations.
Barash joins the Bearkats after a short stint on the coaching staff at Angelina College. He coached 21 games for the Roadrunners in 2020 before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A former standout at Texas A&M, Barash spent the 2019 season as a student assistant for the Aggies and head coach Rob Childress. During this time he completed his B.S. in Recreation, Park and Tourism Sciences with an emphasis on Youth Development.
Barash was raised in Boca Raton, Fla., and committed to play baseball at LSU as a sophomore. After graduating early, Barash enrolled at LSU in Spring 2013 and was on the Tigers’ College World Series team that year. After that he transferred to Palm Beach State College in Lake Worth, Fla., where he played one season under Kyle Forbes. There he earned first-team all-conference and second-team all-state honors.
Barash transferred to Texas A&M and played two full seasons as the Aggies’ everyday catcher, starting in 2015. His teams won 99 games in a two-year span, reaching two Super Regionals and winning the first ever SEC Baseball Championship in school history.
Barash was selected in the 9th Round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Angels and rose quickly through the ranks. He reached Triple-A Salt Lake in his second full season and was invited to Major League Spring Training both his years in the Angels system.
Barash made the decision to retire from professional baseball in July 2018 to focus on finishing his degree and beginning his college coaching career.
